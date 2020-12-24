 
 

Kaitlynn Carter Insists She's 'Very Deeply in Love' With Miley Cyrus

Kaitlynn Carter Insists She's 'Very Deeply in Love' With Miley Cyrus
Instagram
Celebrity

The former wife of Brody Jenner talks about her past romance with the 'Midnight Sky' singer, insisting she was very much in love with the former Disney darling.

  • Dec 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Miley Cyrus' ex-girlfriend, Kaitlynn Carter, has opened up about the pair's summer romance, insisting it was so much more than a fling.

Miley and reality TV star Kaitlynn hooked up in the summer of 2019 as the pop star was dealing with her marriage split from Liam Hemsworth, and Carter admits she was surprised to suddenly be dating her pal.

"When I look back, I know that I had feelings for her that were maybe different from feelings I had for other friends," she said during a recent appearance on the "Scrubbing In" podcast.

"No one was more surprised that I was all of a sudden dating one of my girlfriends than I was... It was entirely unintentional, but I was very deeply in love with this person."

  See also...

The couple broke up in September, 2019, and Miley went on to date Australian singer Cody Simpson.

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus recently delivered a bold message to all of her past lovers in a music video for her latest single "Prisoner" featuring Dua Lipa. "In loving memory of all my exes, eat s**t," so the former Disney Darling ended her clip.

The song itself chronicled a toxic relationship. She blasted an unnamed ex for being manipulative and making her feel like a hostage.

It's taken from Miley's seventh studio album called "Plastic Hearts". The new album, led by hit single "Midnight Sky" which went on to become one of 2020's Songs of Summer, features guest vocals from such icons as Joan Jett, Billy Idol, and Stevie Nicks.

You can share this post!

Diego Maradona Struggled With Damaged Kidney and Liver Before His Death

Chrissy Teigen Frustrated by Belly Bump That Remains After Miscarriage
Related Posts
Miley Cyrus Gets Cheeky With 'Three Way' Suggestion to Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Miley Cyrus Gets Cheeky With 'Three Way' Suggestion to Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Miley Cyrus Reuniting With Family in Nashville for Christmas

Miley Cyrus Reuniting With Family in Nashville for Christmas

Miley Cyrus Pokes Fun at Past Bong Video Controversy

Miley Cyrus Pokes Fun at Past Bong Video Controversy

Miley Cyrus Jokes Her New Mullet Hair Is Genetic

Miley Cyrus Jokes Her New Mullet Hair Is Genetic

Most Read
Wack 100 Allegedly Reported to Police After Bloody Fight With Alleged Racist Men
Celebrity

Wack 100 Allegedly Reported to Police After Bloody Fight With Alleged Racist Men

Mike Tyson's 'Violent' Daughter Ready to Physically Fight Boosie Badazz Over Homophobic Comments

Mike Tyson's 'Violent' Daughter Ready to Physically Fight Boosie Badazz Over Homophobic Comments

Halsey and Corpse Husband's Interaction Sends Twitter Into Frenzy

Halsey and Corpse Husband's Interaction Sends Twitter Into Frenzy

Famous Dex Claps Back at People Worrying About His Alleged Drug Use Video: 'Suck My D**k!'

Famous Dex Claps Back at People Worrying About His Alleged Drug Use Video: 'Suck My D**k!'

Ari Fletcher Claps Back at Haters Making Fun of Her Look

Ari Fletcher Claps Back at Haters Making Fun of Her Look

Rich The Kid Takes Famous Dex on Private Jet Before Rehab Stint for Drug Addiction

Rich The Kid Takes Famous Dex on Private Jet Before Rehab Stint for Drug Addiction

Madonna Blasts Mark Zuckerberg Over Instagram's New Privacy Policies: They Spy on You

Madonna Blasts Mark Zuckerberg Over Instagram's New Privacy Policies: They Spy on You

Mulatto Changes Her Moniker Because It's Not 'Worth It Anymore'

Mulatto Changes Her Moniker Because It's Not 'Worth It Anymore'

John Legend Warns Fans About Fake Christmas Giveaway Using His Name

John Legend Warns Fans About Fake Christmas Giveaway Using His Name

Halsey Responds to Criticism of Her Black People's Superpower Joke With Humor

Halsey Responds to Criticism of Her Black People's Superpower Joke With Humor

Yung Miami and Rolling Ray Jump In JT and Asian Doll's Feud Over Megan Thee Stallion Collab

Yung Miami and Rolling Ray Jump In JT and Asian Doll's Feud Over Megan Thee Stallion Collab

Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Asian Doll for Blowing Things Out of Proportion Over City Girls Collab

Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Asian Doll for Blowing Things Out of Proportion Over City Girls Collab

21 Savage and Mulatto Spark Dating Rumors With Vacation Photos

21 Savage and Mulatto Spark Dating Rumors With Vacation Photos