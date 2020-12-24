 
 

Diego Maradona Struggled With Damaged Kidney and Liver Before His Death

CNN
A month after the Argentinian soccer great passed away following a brain surgery, it's revealed he had serious issues with his kidney and liver before his death.

AceShowbiz - Soccer legend Diego Maradona was suffering from kidney and liver damage at the time of his death from heart failure.

The Argentinian star died on 25 November (20), two weeks after undergoing brain surgery to remove a blood clot, and an initial autopsy determined congestive heart failure, which caused an acute pulmonary edema - a build-up of fluid in the lungs - was the main cause of his passing.

However, a newly-released toxicology report also reveals Maradona had struggled with major liver and kidney problems ahead of his death, and although no alcohol or illegal substances were detected, coroners did find the presence of prescription drugs used to treat anxiety and depression in his bloodstream.

Authorities also discovered Maradona, who had infamously battled substance abuse issues, had a heart which weighed almost twice that of a normal heart.

Police officials have declared his death a "culpable homicide" and reportedly raided the home and private clinic of Maradona's doctor in late November.

Meanwhile, the 1986 World Cup winner's cause of death is under scrutiny in a new documentary.

"What Killed Maradona?" will take a look at the legendary ace's sad passing and feature testimonies from those who knew him best, including the likes of his agent Jon Smith, his former trainer Fernando Signorini, and Giuseppe Bruscolotti, his former captain and fellow player for the Napoli, Italy soccer team.

"What Killed Maradona?" will be available to stream in the U.K. on Discovery+ from 26 December.

