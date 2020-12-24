 
 

Chrissy Teigen Frustrated by Belly Bump That Remains After Miscarriage

Chrissy Teigen Frustrated by Belly Bump That Remains After Miscarriage
Instagram
Celebrity

The celebrity cookbook author shares a new picture to show off her body post a heartbreaking pregnancy loss where she lost her unborn son Jack earlier this year.

  • Dec 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Chrissy Teigen finds it "frustrating" to be reminded of her pregnancy loss every time she looks in the mirror, because she still has a significant bump.

The model, TV personality, and cookbook author suffered the heartbreaking loss of her third child, a son named Jack, at the end of September (20), and although she has been learning to heal, the physical signs continue to get her down.

Chrissy reflected on her figure as she shared a mirror selfie on Instagram on Wednesday (23Dec20), giving fans a look at her side profile to highlight her protruding stomach.

"This is me and my body, just yesterday," she wrote in the caption. "Even though I'm no longer pregnant, every glance in the mirror reminds me of what could have been. And I have no idea why i still have this bump, honestly. It's frustrating (sic)."

  See also...

Chrissy, who had been around 20 weeks into her pregnancy at the time of the tragedy, went on to mourn the fact she will "never" carry another child again.

"I'm proud of where this entire journey took my body and mind in other ways," she continued. "I love being pregnant, so so much, and I'm sad I never will be again. But I am lucky to have two amazing little ones who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day. Anyhoo. Love u guys. Xx".

Chrissy, who has been open in the past about her fertility issues, is already mum to daughter Luna, four, and son Miles, two, with husband John Legend. Both children were conceived with the help of in-vitro fertilisation, although her most recent pregnancy was a surprise natural conception.

Following her candid update, Chrissy was inundated with messages of love and support from her fans and celebrity followers alike, including actress Michelle Pfeiffer, models Lily Aldridge and Hilary Rhoda, and her man John, who commented with a string of red heart emojis.

You can share this post!

Kaitlynn Carter Insists She's 'Very Deeply in Love' With Miley Cyrus

Nikki Bella Struggling With Pressure to Snap Back After Pregnancy: 'It Messes With You'
Related Posts
Chrissy Teigen on Insecurities About Her Boobs: 'I Don't Give a F**k'

Chrissy Teigen on Insecurities About Her Boobs: 'I Don't Give a F**k'

Chrissy Teigen Asks for Tips as Family Welcome New Hamster After Previous One Dies

Chrissy Teigen Asks for Tips as Family Welcome New Hamster After Previous One Dies

Chrissy Teigen Involved in New Twitter Spat After Being Called 'Classless'

Chrissy Teigen Involved in New Twitter Spat After Being Called 'Classless'

Chrissy Teigen Shares Hilarious Behind-the-Scenes Look at Family Photo Shoot

Chrissy Teigen Shares Hilarious Behind-the-Scenes Look at Family Photo Shoot

Most Read
Wack 100 Allegedly Reported to Police After Bloody Fight With Alleged Racist Men
Celebrity

Wack 100 Allegedly Reported to Police After Bloody Fight With Alleged Racist Men

Mike Tyson's 'Violent' Daughter Ready to Physically Fight Boosie Badazz Over Homophobic Comments

Mike Tyson's 'Violent' Daughter Ready to Physically Fight Boosie Badazz Over Homophobic Comments

Halsey and Corpse Husband's Interaction Sends Twitter Into Frenzy

Halsey and Corpse Husband's Interaction Sends Twitter Into Frenzy

Famous Dex Claps Back at People Worrying About His Alleged Drug Use Video: 'Suck My D**k!'

Famous Dex Claps Back at People Worrying About His Alleged Drug Use Video: 'Suck My D**k!'

Ari Fletcher Claps Back at Haters Making Fun of Her Look

Ari Fletcher Claps Back at Haters Making Fun of Her Look

Rich The Kid Takes Famous Dex on Private Jet Before Rehab Stint for Drug Addiction

Rich The Kid Takes Famous Dex on Private Jet Before Rehab Stint for Drug Addiction

Madonna Blasts Mark Zuckerberg Over Instagram's New Privacy Policies: They Spy on You

Madonna Blasts Mark Zuckerberg Over Instagram's New Privacy Policies: They Spy on You

Mulatto Changes Her Moniker Because It's Not 'Worth It Anymore'

Mulatto Changes Her Moniker Because It's Not 'Worth It Anymore'

John Legend Warns Fans About Fake Christmas Giveaway Using His Name

John Legend Warns Fans About Fake Christmas Giveaway Using His Name

Halsey Responds to Criticism of Her Black People's Superpower Joke With Humor

Halsey Responds to Criticism of Her Black People's Superpower Joke With Humor

Yung Miami and Rolling Ray Jump In JT and Asian Doll's Feud Over Megan Thee Stallion Collab

Yung Miami and Rolling Ray Jump In JT and Asian Doll's Feud Over Megan Thee Stallion Collab

Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Asian Doll for Blowing Things Out of Proportion Over City Girls Collab

Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Asian Doll for Blowing Things Out of Proportion Over City Girls Collab

21 Savage and Mulatto Spark Dating Rumors With Vacation Photos

21 Savage and Mulatto Spark Dating Rumors With Vacation Photos