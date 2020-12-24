 
 

Jess Glynne Mourning Grandmother Who Dies of Covid-19

The 'Rather Be' hitmaker is struggling to cope as grandmother passed away after contracting coronavirus and the family were unable to be with her in her final moments.

AceShowbiz - Jess Glynne has been left devastated following her grandmother's death from Covid-19.

In an interview with Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper, the "Rather Be" hitmaker explained that she and her relatives had been unable to say their goodbyes to her grandma due to restrictions to do with the virus.

"It was pretty horrific. It's been hard for my family. It is just dark, people not getting to say their goodbyes," she said. "I'm really cautious in my movements because it is mad serious. You see people being irresponsible and you can't be. The staff who looked after my nan have been incredible. You aren't allowed to see anyone and she was alone."

Jess also praised the health and social organisation Jewish Care and revealed she's releasing a Christmas song to raise money for them.

  See also...

"When Nan was at home they looked after her and they have been incredible," she said. "They do everything. They are the biggest amazing support that my family and my nan needed."

Just recently, Jess Glynne performed at Amazon Music U.K.'s Festive Fundraiser event to help the musical community which has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. She was joined by Jamie Cullum, Nina Nesbitt, as well as Amazon's Ones to Watch 2021 artists Griff and Girl In Red.

They delivered Amazon Original Christmas songs and answered questions from host Edith Bowman and viewers.

All donations generated from the event went directly to the Help Musicians charity, which has been providing hardship funding to tens of thousands of musicians since March.

Amazon Music U.K. also donated directly to the charity as part of the Festive Fundraiser.

