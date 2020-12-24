 
 

Cheryl and Liam Payne's Son Sings 'Jingle Bells' as He Crashes Mom's Interview

WENN
Celebrity

The three-year-old Bear shows off his vocal talents as he sings the classic Christmas anthem with his singer mother's help as the boy crashes her interview.

  • Dec 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Cheryl and Liam Payne's three-year-old son Bear showed off his vocal talents by singing "Jingle Bells" with his mum in a rare interview.

The former Girls Aloud star joined the "Table Manners with Jessie Ware" podcast's "Christmas Nibbles" special to talk about her plans for the holidays although the interview was recorded before the new Tier 4 Covid-19 restrictions were imposed in numerous areas throughout the U.K.

Explaining it would just be her, Liam, her mother, and Bear for Christmas Day, Cheryl opened up about her little boy's hopes for his present haul, revealing he wants a "Spider-Man bike" and "all Paw Patrol stuff."

After Bear crashed the interview, Jessie and her mum Helena started asking him if he was excited for Christmas, to which he said he was, before they asked if he could sing them a Christmas song.

  See also...

And with Cheryl's help, Bear led a singalong of festive classic "Jingle Bells".

Cheryl also revealed her mum will be in charge of the roast dinner while Liam would be doing the meat - although with the new lockdown in place it's unlikely the One Direction star will be able to be present for the big day.

"Me mam makes a great roast and Liam normally does the meat at Christmas. He's really good it at actually, he really puts his all into it, yeah," she said. "But I think this year I'm going to have it later in the day because I always aim for a 1/2 o' clock lunch but it drives me crazy because the minute you get up and open the presents then you’re onto lunch and then once you've done lunch you feel like the day is kind of done. I think more 4 or 5 o'clock - later."

Cheryl also revealed she's a big fan of "matching pyjamas" for her whole family to wear on Christmas Eve, admitting that this year she has Disney ones for everybody.

