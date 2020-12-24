 
 

Arnold Schwarzenegger Caught Off Guard by Daughter Katherine's Decision to Marry Chris Pratt

The former Governor of California admits he never thought his daughter would marry an actor because she always hated being on the movie sets when she's young.

  • Dec 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Arnold Schwarzenegger was surprised when his daughter decided "to marry an actor."

The "Terminator" star - whose daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger wed "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor Chris Pratt in 2019 - admitted she wasn't a fan of being on big action movie sets as a kid.

Appearing on a Zoom "Kindergarten Cop" reunion for Yahoo! Entertainment this week, Arnie said, "I never, ever thought that my daughter is going to marry an actor."

"I said to myself, she would be sick and tired of me dragging them to sets, having them watch me blowing up buildings and killing people. My kids always enjoyed it, but Katherine, she was crying always the first few weeks."

However, Arnie - who also has daughter Christina, 29, and sons Patrick, 27, Christopher, 23, and 23-year-old Joseph Baena - heaped praise on Chris and described him as a "fantastic guy."

He added, "I'm really happy because he has been a wonderful, wonderful husband to her and such a great son-in-law."

Katherine and Chris welcomed daughter Lyla into the world in August (20).

The former Governor of California previously joked that Chris Pratt's muscles really sealed the deal for him. "He's a strong guy, there's no two ways about it, and I'm very proud of him. When I watched him make these moves in the gym, you know, the incline press specifically did it. Why I wanted him to become my son-in-law. It was the incline press," he quipped.

