 

Jess Glynne Fired Her Team After Refusing to Give Her Song to Rihanna

Jess Glynne Fired Her Team After Refusing to Give Her Song to Rihanna
Instagram
Music

The 'Hold My Hand' singer decided to let go of her team after meeting with Roc Nation executive only to get asked if she could give one of her songs to Riri.

  • Dec 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jess Glynne wouldn't give one of her songs to Rihanna. In 2022, the 34-year-old singer/songwriter talked to Jay Brown - co-founder and vice chairman of Jay-Z's Roc Nation empire - in Los Angeles and he expressed interest in her ballad "Promise Me" for Rihanna.

Jess, however, refused and eventually ended up firing her team and signing with Roc Nation for management. "I said, 'No, you're not sending it to Rihanna.' I mean, it was the biggest compliment, but I was, 'It's my song, and I'm an artist, too.' I left that meeting and thought, 'Who's to say I can't fire my team?' " she told You Magazine.

  Editors' Pick

That meeting, along with the death of a friend in London, left Jess determined to seize the day and move on with a new team. She said, "Choose what makes you happy. Be true to yourself. Life is precious. That's when I knew: I had to let go of my team."

"My friend was very spiritual - she would have understood what I needed. I thought, 'Do this, Jess, and make your friend proud.' I feel very proud of myself. I'm like, 'You did all of that on your own. You took all those meetings. You flew yourself out there.' I want other women and young girls to be empowered by the decisions they make."

Jess revealed she has met both Jay-Z and Beyonce Knowles, calling them "very humble human beings, sweet, charming" and is thrilled with her team at new label EMI, calling them "amazing women." She added, "Come on Jess, let's 'ave it! We all wanna win, together."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jamie Dornan Ended Up With Swollen Face After Kissing Horse

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Underwent Surgery After Falling and Breaking His Hip at Concert
Related Posts
Jess Glynne 'Lost' in Herself During 'Party Year'

Jess Glynne 'Lost' in Herself During 'Party Year'

Jess Glynne's 'Sinister' Stalker Arrested and Deported After Visiting Her House

Jess Glynne's 'Sinister' Stalker Arrested and Deported After Visiting Her House

Jess Glynne Finds Social Media 'Really Scary' and Damaging

Jess Glynne Finds Social Media 'Really Scary' and Damaging

Jess Glynne Makes Music Comeback After a 'Tragic Loss' Prompted Her to Quit

Jess Glynne Makes Music Comeback After a 'Tragic Loss' Prompted Her to Quit

Latest News
Tamar Braxton Called 'Cringe' for Showing Off Nearly Naked Look Before Show
  • Dec 18, 2023

Tamar Braxton Called 'Cringe' for Showing Off Nearly Naked Look Before Show

Jess Glynne Fired Her Team After Refusing to Give Her Song to Rihanna
  • Dec 18, 2023

Jess Glynne Fired Her Team After Refusing to Give Her Song to Rihanna

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's New Album Release Delayed
  • Dec 18, 2023

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's New Album Release Delayed

Demi Lovato and Jutes Get Engaged, Celebrate It With Their Families
  • Dec 18, 2023

Demi Lovato and Jutes Get Engaged, Celebrate It With Their Families

Jamie Dornan Ended Up With Swollen Face After Kissing Horse
  • Dec 18, 2023

Jamie Dornan Ended Up With Swollen Face After Kissing Horse

Matthew Perry's Ex Demands inquiry After Ketamine Is Revealed to Have Played a Part in His Death
  • Dec 18, 2023

Matthew Perry's Ex Demands inquiry After Ketamine Is Revealed to Have Played a Part in His Death

Most Read
Kanye West Upset After Nicki Minaj Didn't Clear Her 'New Body' Verse for His New Album
Music

Kanye West Upset After Nicki Minaj Didn't Clear Her 'New Body' Verse for His New Album

Cher Unfazed by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Snub

Cher Unfazed by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Snub

Michael Jackson's 'Stolen' Music Recordings Blocked From Auction by His Estate

Michael Jackson's 'Stolen' Music Recordings Blocked From Auction by His Estate

Lil Baby Declares New Album Is 'Coming Soon,' Releases Two New Singles '350' and 'Crazy'

Lil Baby Declares New Album Is 'Coming Soon,' Releases Two New Singles '350' and 'Crazy'

Calum Scott Calls Off 'Depressing' Christmas Song

Calum Scott Calls Off 'Depressing' Christmas Song

Travis Scott Calls Off Chicago Concert Following 'Craziest' Flight Delay

Travis Scott Calls Off Chicago Concert Following 'Craziest' Flight Delay

Garbage's Lead Vocalist Scolded Female Fans for Fighting at Concert

Garbage's Lead Vocalist Scolded Female Fans for Fighting at Concert

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's New Album Release Delayed

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's New Album Release Delayed

Jess Glynne Fired Her Team After Refusing to Give Her Song to Rihanna

Jess Glynne Fired Her Team After Refusing to Give Her Song to Rihanna