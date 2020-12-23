 
 

Stormi Helps Dad Travis Scott Hand Out Toys During Hometown Giveaway

The 3-year-old daughter of the 'Antidote' rapper with his ex Kylie Jenner is seen wearing a mask while joining her dad for Travis Scott x Cactus Jack holiday drive in Houston, Texas.

  • Dec 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Travis Scott (II)'s daughter has joined the "Antidote" rapper in giving back to the community ahead of Christmas. When her star father handed out toys during Travis Scott x Cactus Jack holiday drive in his hometown of Houston, Texas, Stormi Webster was spotted helping him in doing the charitable act.

Sharing Stormi's photo was the little girl's mother and Travis' ex-girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, who also attended the Tuesday, December 22 event. In the snap that saw the 3-year-old wearing a face mask and olive green jumpsuit, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star wrote, "big girl supporting her daddy @ his xmas food and toy drive."

Travis joined forces with Sylvester Turner, the Mayor of Houston, in organizing the giveaway at the Sunnyside Park neighborhood. In some photos surfacing online, the MC could be seen helping distribute 2000 toys from Mattel and other brands to 1,000 students across three local elementary schools. People in needs will also be given produce, Christmas trees, comforters, blankets, shoes and COVID protective gear.

It seems Travis hopes to give a good example to Stormi by inviting her to the charity event. Back in October, the "Astroworld" artist opened up about how he wanted to raise his daughter to be strong. "I feel like it's way more important now to protect our young Black daughters, women," he said during an interview with .WAV RADIO with Chase B.

"Making sure they have the knowledge of just how to carry yourself, how to move in this world, how to be strong, how to not even be scared to take that risk on any idea," he added. "Now, more than ever, it's like they have the vision. Whether it's for anything a man can do, anything a woman can do. They got the pure vision. You know what I'm saying? So it's just all about that."

