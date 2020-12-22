 
 

G Herbo Accused of Snitching on His Former Friend Because of a Girl

G Herbo Accused of Snitching on His Former Friend Because of a Girl
Instagram
Celebrity

Someone who claims to be a former friend of the Chicago rapper speaks out against the hip-hop star in an Instagram post, claiming that Herbo is snitching in this case due to a girl.

  • Dec 22, 2020

AceShowbiz - A new development of G Herbo's (Lil Herb) fraud case is here. Someone who claimed to be a former friend of the Chicago rapper spoke out against the hip-hop star in an Instagram post, claiming that Herbo was snitching in this case due to a girl.

"I DIDN'T GET HIT FOR FRAUD BRO. I GOT HIT NOT PAYING TAXES IN TIME BRO. DAMN THROWING ME UNDER THE BUS FOR WHAT? JUST CAUSE IM CHILLING AND FALLING BACK?" the man, who goes under the name @omi_in_a_hellcat on the photo-sharing platform, wrote while tagging Herbo. "I BET I STILL GOT MORE BREAD THAN U TOO WE CAN BET WHATEVER. IM JUST TRYING TO BE A REGULAR N***A LET ME CHILL."

"OH YOU THROWING ME UNDER THE BUS CAUSE ME AND U WAS F***ING WITH THE SAME SHAWTY DAMN I GET IT," he continued in a separate post. "SMH THIS NEW GENERATION AINT THUR;. FIGHT YOUR CASE WITHOUT MENTIONING ME AND ILL DO THE SAME BRO."

  See also...

It didn't stop there as the man went on to rant, "THIS REALLY GOT TO DO MORE ABOUT A GIRL. KEEP IT REAL G. I NEVER MENTIONED YOU NEVER PILLOWED TALKED ON YOU ASK HER." While he never detailed the identity of the said girl, he added, "IF ANYTHING I TOLD HER U WAS SOLID KEY WORD 'WAS' THIS IS AS FAR AS IMA TAKE IT. I WISH YOU LUCK ON YOUR UP COMING CASE BRO. YOUR GOING TO NEED IT THESE CASES AINT CHEAP AND UR LICK DONE RAN OUT."

Herbo, whose real name is Herbert Randall Wright III, and five other men were charged for allegedly stealing credit card information to fund luxury vacations and a villa in Jamaica. They were also said to be using the stolen credit card for private jets, lease foreign cars and designer bags.

The rapper has yet to address the case publicly, though he appeared to talk about it on his new song "Statement". On the track, he rapped, "Let's talk about them jets, yeah, let's talk about Jamaica/ Can ask about me, I ain't never been a fraud/ I went hard from the start/ In my city I'm a god, motherf***er/ If you know you know/Never been no phony though."

You can share this post!

Journalist Who Gave Up Job and Marriage for Martin Shkreli 'Insulted' by Critics of Their Romance

DaBaby Already Plotting His Retirement
Related Posts
G Herbo and Taina Williams Revealed to Be Engaged and Expecting First Child Amid His Fraud Case

G Herbo and Taina Williams Revealed to Be Engaged and Expecting First Child Amid His Fraud Case

G Herbo Maintains Innocence Over Federal Fraud Charges

G Herbo Maintains Innocence Over Federal Fraud Charges

G Herbo Says He's 'Getting Married' Amid Taina Williams Engagement Rumors

G Herbo Says He's 'Getting Married' Amid Taina Williams Engagement Rumors

G Herbo Admits to Cheating on Taina Williams With Ari Fletcher in Arrest Footage

G Herbo Admits to Cheating on Taina Williams With Ari Fletcher in Arrest Footage

Most Read
Wack 100 Allegedly Reported to Police After Bloody Fight With Alleged Racist Men
Celebrity

Wack 100 Allegedly Reported to Police After Bloody Fight With Alleged Racist Men

Uncle Luke Landed in Hospital With Covid-19 After Being Pressured to Attend Maskless Party

Uncle Luke Landed in Hospital With Covid-19 After Being Pressured to Attend Maskless Party

Halsey and Corpse Husband's Interaction Sends Twitter Into Frenzy

Halsey and Corpse Husband's Interaction Sends Twitter Into Frenzy

Keke Palmer 'Grateful' to Tyler Perry for Paying Treatment for Her 'Traumatic' Skin Condition

Keke Palmer 'Grateful' to Tyler Perry for Paying Treatment for Her 'Traumatic' Skin Condition

Famous Dex Claps Back at People Worrying About His Alleged Drug Use Video: 'Suck My D**k!'

Famous Dex Claps Back at People Worrying About His Alleged Drug Use Video: 'Suck My D**k!'

Most Hilarious Fake Celebrity Feuds

Most Hilarious Fake Celebrity Feuds

Mike Tyson's 'Violent' Daughter Ready to Physically Fight Boosie Badazz Over Homophobic Comments

Mike Tyson's 'Violent' Daughter Ready to Physically Fight Boosie Badazz Over Homophobic Comments

Hailee Steinfeld Struggling to 'Comprehend' Media Interest in Her Love Life

Hailee Steinfeld Struggling to 'Comprehend' Media Interest in Her Love Life

Another Porn Star Claims Lil Baby Is Cheating on Girlfriend Jayda Cheaves

Another Porn Star Claims Lil Baby Is Cheating on Girlfriend Jayda Cheaves

New York Times Acknowledges Errors and Inaccuracies in 'Caliphate' Podcast

New York Times Acknowledges Errors and Inaccuracies in 'Caliphate' Podcast

Asian Doll Calls JT 'Monkey' in Nasty Twitter War Over Feature on Megan Thee Stallion's Song

Asian Doll Calls JT 'Monkey' in Nasty Twitter War Over Feature on Megan Thee Stallion's Song

Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Asian Doll for Blowing Things Out of Proportion Over City Girls Collab

Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Asian Doll for Blowing Things Out of Proportion Over City Girls Collab

Madonna Blasts Mark Zuckerberg Over Instagram's New Privacy Policies: They Spy on You

Madonna Blasts Mark Zuckerberg Over Instagram's New Privacy Policies: They Spy on You