DaBaby Already Plotting His Retirement

Scoring his first Billboard Hot 100 single and Grammy nomination with his hit 'Suge' last year, the 28-year-old star says he plans to stop rapping in five years.

Dec 22, 2020

AceShowbiz - DaBaby has already planned his retirement. A little over a year after achieving mainstream success, the "Rockstar" hitmaker divulged in a revealing new interview that he has decided to hang his mic in a very near future.

The 28-year-old, who scored his first Billboard Hot 100 single and Grammy nomination with his hit "Suge" in 2019, made the revelation when speaking to XXL Magazine. "Five years, I'ma be retired in five years," he told the outlet. "I won't be rapping in five years. I won't be rapping. I'll be creating other superstars."

Although he already planned an early retirement, the MC stressed that he will keep working on his label Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment. "Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment in five years is definitely gonna be one of the hottest labels in the game," he pointed out.

Before spilling his future plan, DaBaby first reflected on his achievements in 2020. "Being on XXL Freshman cover last year. Having a solo cover this year, like, that s**t major. I come from s**t and I ain't from nothing and I put this s**t together like this was me," he recalled.

"I put that s**t together. I made moves, you know what I'm saying? I kept it going when muthaf**kas wanted me to just sit back and settle," the father of two continued gushing. "I was like, 'F**k that. I'm doing it like this."

During the interview, DaBaby also talked about how he managed to stay on the top of the charts with "Rockstar" despite the coronavirus pandemic. "I already knew what it was as soon as I recorded it," he said about his collaboration with Roddy Ricch.

"The way that I put s**t together leading up until the pandemic definitely put me in the position to, right when the pandemic hit, like, I leveled up completely," he claimed. "I'm on a, you know what I'm saying, a whole other wave right now."