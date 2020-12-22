 
 

Journalist Who Gave Up Job and Marriage for Martin Shkreli 'Insulted' by Critics of Their Romance

Journalist Who Gave Up Job and Marriage for Martin Shkreli 'Insulted' by Critics of Their Romance
Celebrity

Former Bloomberg reporter Christie Smythe has no regrets after opening up about falling in love with the former hedge fund manager, who is convicted of securities fraud.

  • Dec 22, 2020

AceShowbiz - Journalist Christie Smythe has defended her decision to open up about her relationship with convicted felon Martin Shkreli. The former Bloomberg reporter, who broke the story about Martin's arrest on federal fraud charges and covered the case for the newspaper, quit her job in 2019 and left her husband after she fell in love with the so-called Pharma Bro.

After her story was published on Elle, Christie has been faced with a storm of criticism from social media users who questioned her mental state. Now, in a follow-up interview with the same magazine, the journalist has explained how it has been going on since her story about her relationship with Martin was released.

"It was a tremendous relief. A huge part of me doing this is not image based. It's about just getting something off my chest. That's been really hard to carry around," Christie said of finally revealing the long-held secret to the public. Quoting Carl Sagan, Christie also took to Twitter to explain her decision to go public with her relationship with the controversial figure. "When you're in love, you want to tell the world," read the quote.

Of people's judgment on her mental state, Christie admitted, "It's a little depressing and saddening because I don't like being called 'the victim,' 'mentally ill': neither of those things are accurate." She insisted that she "made these choices very consciously."

Saying that there's "sexism buried in the themes and all these struggles people have with someone just coming up and saying they love him," she explained, "What feels very sexist to me is, why am I a victim? I chose to do this. There's nothing bad that has happened to me other than a bunch of people being nasty to me online."

Christie also defended standing up against the naysayers. "I don't want to go crazy online, obviously, but I can engage, I'm not afraid, not going away," she said of engaging with the haters on social media. "I find it very insulting when people think I should, like, get off of Twitter. It's like, what am I doing? Am I hurting anyone? Am I harassing you? I'm not doing any of those things. I'm just speaking my mind."

  See also...

Hinting that she has no regrets about going public with her feelings for Martin, she went on saying, "I'm so insulted by the fact that people would think I'd be afraid to stand up for what I said. Why would I do that? Why would I slink off? That does not sound like me."

While Christie said her family and friends have been supportive of her on the heels of her shocking story, her former husband is not so happy about it. She has received "a couple of texts" from her ex, and "they were not happy texts." She's not bothered by her ex-husband's reaction though, saying, "It's up to him, whatever he wants to do, it's his business."

Christie also revealed what made her fall for Martin. "His intelligence and his energy and endless curiosity," she gushed about the former CEO of the pharmaceutical firms Retrophin and Turing Pharmaceuticals (now Vyera Pharmaceuticals). She added, "He can talk about anything, literally anything, can have a fascinating probing discussion on just about any topic, both low and high culture."

Responding to an inquiring tweet from a user who was curious about her romance with Martin, Christie clarified, "I categorically have never slept with Martin, and did not engage in romantic interactions with him of any sort while covering him as a journalist."

Meanwhile, Martin released a statement through his lawyer in response to Christie's initial interview with Elle. "Mr. Shkreli wishes Ms. Smythe the best of luck in her future endeavors," read the statement.

Seeing it as his way to call it quits with her, Christie told The Post, "That was a classic break-up-slash-if-you-fire-somebody kind of line. It's similar to getting fired by a CEO." She admitted, "It was heartbreaking and really sad."

Asked if she's ready to start seeing other guys, the journalist responded, "I'm definitely open to it. I have been basically celibate for two years." She added, "I'm not going to sit around and wait."

You can share this post!

Dua Lipa Draws In Hilarious Comparisons for Feathered Hat Worn During 'SNL' Performance
Most Read
Wack 100 Allegedly Reported to Police After Bloody Fight With Alleged Racist Men
Celebrity

Wack 100 Allegedly Reported to Police After Bloody Fight With Alleged Racist Men

Uncle Luke Landed in Hospital With Covid-19 After Being Pressured to Attend Maskless Party

Uncle Luke Landed in Hospital With Covid-19 After Being Pressured to Attend Maskless Party

Halsey and Corpse Husband's Interaction Sends Twitter Into Frenzy

Halsey and Corpse Husband's Interaction Sends Twitter Into Frenzy

Keke Palmer 'Grateful' to Tyler Perry for Paying Treatment for Her 'Traumatic' Skin Condition

Keke Palmer 'Grateful' to Tyler Perry for Paying Treatment for Her 'Traumatic' Skin Condition

Famous Dex Claps Back at People Worrying About His Alleged Drug Use Video: 'Suck My D**k!'

Famous Dex Claps Back at People Worrying About His Alleged Drug Use Video: 'Suck My D**k!'

Most Hilarious Fake Celebrity Feuds

Most Hilarious Fake Celebrity Feuds

Hailee Steinfeld Struggling to 'Comprehend' Media Interest in Her Love Life

Hailee Steinfeld Struggling to 'Comprehend' Media Interest in Her Love Life

Another Porn Star Claims Lil Baby Is Cheating on Girlfriend Jayda Cheaves

Another Porn Star Claims Lil Baby Is Cheating on Girlfriend Jayda Cheaves

New York Times Acknowledges Errors and Inaccuracies in 'Caliphate' Podcast

New York Times Acknowledges Errors and Inaccuracies in 'Caliphate' Podcast

Asian Doll Calls JT 'Monkey' in Nasty Twitter War Over Feature on Megan Thee Stallion's Song

Asian Doll Calls JT 'Monkey' in Nasty Twitter War Over Feature on Megan Thee Stallion's Song

Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Asian Doll for Blowing Things Out of Proportion Over City Girls Collab

Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Asian Doll for Blowing Things Out of Proportion Over City Girls Collab

Madonna Blasts Mark Zuckerberg Over Instagram's New Privacy Policies: They Spy on You

Madonna Blasts Mark Zuckerberg Over Instagram's New Privacy Policies: They Spy on You

Shia LaBeouf and GF Margaret Qualley Seen Packing on PDA in L.A. Amid Sexual Battery Lawsuit

Shia LaBeouf and GF Margaret Qualley Seen Packing on PDA in L.A. Amid Sexual Battery Lawsuit