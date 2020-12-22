Dolly Parton's Sister Continues to Criticize Politicians for Getting COVID-19 Vaccine First

Instagram Celebrity

After Mike Pence, Nancy Pelosi, Mitch McConnell and other officials got their initial doses of the vaccine, Stella Parton slams old moldy politicians for failing to donate to the research.

Dec 22, 2020

AceShowbiz - Dolly Parton's sister is not done expressing her anger at politicians over the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Having slammed Mike Pence, Nancy Pelosi, Mitch McConnell and other government officials for getting their initial doses of the Pfizer vaccine before vulnerable citizens, Stella Parton slammed them once again when reacting to a tweet about "anti-corruption and public integrity act."

The 71-year-old, whose older sister donated $1 million to coronavirus vaccine research, took to Twitter on Monday, December 21 to voice her protest. Replying to Senator Elizabeth Warren's post directed at members of Congress, she wrote, "thank you for pointing it out while they run over each other to get the vaccine."

Two days earlier, Stella slammed "old moldy politicians" for failing to donate to the vaccine research. "If a little Hillbilly singer like my big sister Dolly can invest in the vaccine then why the hell can't some of you old moldy politicians pitch in a few million yourselves? I noticed you started getting vaccinated right away while people are starving and dying you Aholes," she tweeted on Saturday, December 19.

The country singer followed it up with another accusing tweet. "I haven't heard of one Televangelist donating one damn cent to the research fund but they sure can fleece the flock and try to cast out demons when they are possessed themselves," she pointed out.

Upon learning that one of her posts has been retweeted by almost 400,000 people, Stella shared her two cents, "It is a pleasant surprise that one of my tweets has gone viral. Yes, I do post all my tweets!!" She added, "You can tell by the numerous grammatical and punctuations mistakes I make. I was pushed off of Facebook by those who disagree with my views. Thanks, Stella."

Stella's criticism came after Vice President Mike, second lady Karen Pence, and Surgeon General Jerome Adams got their vaccine jabs on Friday, December 18. Members of Congress such as House Speaker Nancy, Senator Mitch McConnell, Mitt Romney, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth, Edward Markey, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bobby Scott, are also among politicians who got the shots.