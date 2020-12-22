'Bachelorette' Recap: Tayshia Adams Cries After a Man Eliminates Himself Ahead of Fantasy Suites

ABC TV

The said man gets candid to Tayshia in a new episode of the ABC dating competition show that he has come to a realization that he seemingly isn't ready for a marriage for the second time.

Dec 22, 2020

AceShowbiz - "The Bachelorette" returned for an all-new episode on Tuesday, December 21. In the new outing, Bachelorette Tayshia Adams took her relationships with the remaining men, Brendan Morais, Ivan Hall and Zac Clark, to the next level in the fantasy suites.

Tayshia had a great time with both Ivan and Clark. Ivan told her that he was "falling in love" with her, and Tayshia revealed that she felt the same. Things were even more serious when it came to Zac, who declared that he loved her. Thankfully, the feeling was mutual for him.

Meanwhile, it was such a disastrous date between Tayshia and Brendan. The two enjoyed the daytime portion of their date by taking a look at some Neil Lane diamonds and that apparently freaked Brendan out. Brendan, who has been married before, realized that he wasn't fully ready to get married again.

"Looking at wedding and engagement rings and all these pieces of jewelry that symbolize a future commitment and a future decision that really would mean forever... it's such a huge step and a scary step for me," he said in confessional. "I've been here before. I've looked at rings before. But when I propose to someone for the second time, that person is going to be my wife for the rest of my life. An engagement ring means we're going to be together forever and that means so much. But am I ready to give Tayshia that commitment of forever? Ummmm. I don't know."

His anxiety didn't go unnoticed by Tayshia. "I am really interested in Brendan. He makes me really excited. But now, all of a sudden, it seems like there's some type of disconnect. I just can't read him," she shared. "I just don't know where he's at. It's kind of a weird feeling. I hope that there isn't something wrong."

Brendan then opened up about his feelings during the nighttime portion of the date. He told Tayshia that he initially thought he was ready to exchange vows again, but then he admitted that "there's a big part of me that's still broken. There's a big part of me that still needs time to heal."

"There's a big part of me that still needs time to grow because I think there are pieces of myself I need to pick up. All I want to do is give you my whole heart, but as I sit here today, my heart isn't whole. And it really breaks my heart because you deserve a man who is complete. You deserve a man who is healed from his past and unfortunately, I'm not that man," he went on to explain.

Although Tayshia was understandably upset, she said she understood his decision. "Maybe a younger version of me would've been really pissed off at you, but at the same time, I know what you've gone through," she said. "We've both been married before. And as much as I would love to be with you at the end of all this, if you're not ready, that's not something I'm going to push you to do. I've already fought for someone to try and love me once. I'm not going to do it again."

It was only after Brendan left that Tayshia couldn't hold back her tears. "I really thought I was going to end up with Brendan," she said in confessional. "He's the person, every single day, that I've been like.... it's Brendan. Every single day."