Rich The Kid Takes Famous Dex on Private Jet Before Rehab Stint for Drug Addiction

Instagram/Facebook Celebrity

The 'Plug Walk' rapper seemingly picks the 'Japan' spitter up in his Rolls Royce and takes him to a private jet before the latter reportedly checks into rehab despite denying drug problem.

Dec 22, 2020

AceShowbiz - Rich The Kid was there for Famous Dex before the latter reportedly entered rehab for drug addiction following a disturbing video that he posted over the weekend. The Queens native was spotted with the Chicago-born artist before Dex hopped on Instagram to share a cryptic post about his alleged rehab stint.

In a picture shared by Rich a.k.a. Dimitri Leslie Roger on his Instagram Stories, he was seemingly picking the "Pick It Up" rapper up in his Rolls Royce and taking him directly to a private jet. The two even posed in the airport with the plane on the background.

Rich The Kid took Famous Dex to a private jet before the latter reportedly checked into rehab.

Details of Dex's rehab stint, which was first reported by AllHipHop, are not available as of press time, but he hinted that he would be away for a while in his last Instagram Story post. "Be back soon," he simply wrote with heart emojis on Sunday night, December 20.

Famous Dex hinted at his rehab stint in a cryptic post.

Prior to allegedly checking into rehab, Dex raised concerns among his fans and friends after posting a disturbing video on Saturday. He looked gaunt and held what looked a blunt roach in his hand. He appeared to be heavily under the influence, but rapping to new music. He also tweeted, "I don't wanna smile no more."

However, when people expressed their concerns and advised him to stop using heavy drugs, Dex shut down the speculation. "Hey fam, I really don't need you to be saying s**t like this, bro," he said in an Instagram video. "Let me tell you something, I want to address this to everybody that's listening to me. Stop worrying the next muthaf**ka that's doing drugs [inaudible]. The world on drugs, you know what I'm sayin'? I used to love doing whatever."

Not appreciating people's concerns, he insisted, "I got money, I can do whatever the f**k I wanna do. Goofy a** b***h. F**k you worried about me for? And two, I don't do none of that s**t, n***a. I smoke weed and take care of my kids. What the f**k is wrong with you?" In another video, he simply told people alleging he was using drugs to "suck my d**k."

NLE Choppa was among celebrities who reached out to Dex after the disturbing video went viral. "Just had a big FaceTime with my brother @Nlechoppa1," Dex revealed on Twitter. "thanks king god is so good." He added, "My brother @Nlechoppa1," along with a screenshot of their FaceTime call.