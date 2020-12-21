 
 

Famous Dex Claps Back at People Worrying About His Alleged Drug Use Video: 'Suck My D**k!'

Denying that he was high on hard drugs in a concerning Instagram video, the 'Pick It Up' rapper blasts 'goofy a** b***h' for starting the speculation about his alleged drug use.

  • Dec 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Famous Dex doesn't need people to meddle in his lifestyle. The rapper has lashed out at fans who expressed their concerns about his alleged drug use, after he appeared to be high in a recent Instagram video.

Responding to the tweets telling him to stop using drugs, the "Japan" emcee went back on Instagram Live to deny the speculation that he was using heavy drugs. "Hey fam, I really don't need you to be saying s**t like this, bro," he said. "Let me tell you something, I want to address this to everybody that's listening to me. Stop worrying the next muthaf**ka that's doing drugs [inaudible]. The world on drugs, you know what I'm sayin'? I used to love doing whatever."

Not appreciating people's concerns, he insisted, "I got money, I can do whatever the f**k I wanna do. Goofy a** b***h. F**k you worried about me for? And two, I don't do none of that s**t, n***a. I smoke weed and take care of my kids. What the f**k is wrong with you?" In another video, he simply told people alleging he was using drugs to "suck my d**k."

Dex also revealed on Twitter that NLE Choppa had reached out to him after the concerning video went viral. "Just had a big FaceTime with my brother @Nlechoppa1," he tweeted. "thanks king god is so good." He added, "My brother @Nlechoppa1," along with a screenshot of their FaceTime call.

YouTuber and DramaAlert host Keemstar additionally expressed his concern through a tweet which read, "@FamousDex I see many fans concerned about your health online man. Noticed you follow me so thought if i tweeted you would see it. You are loved big time & people do not want to lose you. Stay healthy , stay strong." Singing a different tune to his response on Instagram Live, the 27-year-old responded to the entertainment news vlogger, "God is good an (sic) I'm thankful for all of them."

Famous Dex's Reply to Keemstar's Tweet

Famous Dex responded to Keemstar's tweet.

Dex started worrying his fans after he went live on Instagram while holding what looked a blunt roach in his hand. He looked gaunt and appeared to be heavily under the influence as he stammered during his speech.

Thinking that the Chicago native needed help, one person commented on Twitter, "I don't know the circumstances, but Famous Dex looks like he's been using heavy drugs. Dude looks sick, someone help him." Another similarly noted, "Prayers for the brother #FamousDex he seems to be struggling with drugs. THIS IS NOT A JOKE OR ANYTHING TO PLAY ABOUT."

But this wasn't the first time Dex concerned his fans. Back in December 2018, he caused a speculation that he was using heavy drugs after he nodded off during one of his Instagram Live sessions. While TMZ later reported his team was on high alert due to his alleged opiate addiction, Dex denied that he fell asleep mid-stream because he was on drugs.

"I always know," he responded at the time. "Only you know - not my manager, not anybody. You know you. With that being said, I ain't got nothing to explain. The video that's right now going viral, that's kind of so stupid? For one, I'm a human being and I work my a** off. And once you put overtime, overnight and then you come back home at 4 something in the morning and you decide to go live - hey. Don't let the world trick you and be fooled."

