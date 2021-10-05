Arie Luyendyk Jr. Proposes to Wife Lauren Burnham Again in Hawaii

Instagram Celebrity

In a YouTube video, the 40-year-old former 'The Bachelor' star details his re-proposal to his wife, with whom he shares three children, which he says is something he had been 'planning for a long time.'

AceShowbiz - Arie Luyendyk Jr. is on his knees for wife Lauren Burnham once again. Lauren took to her Instagram account on Sunday, October 3 that Arie re-proposed her with a brand new engagement ring during their Hawaiian trip.

"We're ENGAGED! Again," so the 29-year-old captioned her post featuring carousel of photos from the romantic occasion. "This time, just for us."

In the pictures, the couple, who wed in Hawaii in January 2019, were standing on the rocks near the beach. In one of the snaps, Lauren flaunted her new diamond, while another picture saw them locking lips while sharing an embrace.

In a YouTube video, Arie detailed his re-proposal which he said was something he had been "planning for a long time." The 40-year-old car racer shared, "The ring I gave her on The Bachelor was obviously paid for by 'The Bachelor' - I don't know if you guys know that, but that's how it works." He went on to say, "I never really felt like it was something that I chose for her, so I got her another ring."

They then went to Nakalele Blowhole, which is the place where they shot their engagement pictures. While Arie decided not to film the moment he got down on one knee again because he wanted to "keep some stuff" private, the video featured a few stills of the sweet moment.

In the vlog, Lauren also gushed over her massive new engagement ring. "You did so good, babe. You're so sweet," she told her husband, who replied, "I love you, you deserve it."

Arie and Lauren met on his season of "The Bachelor". Arie initially proposed to Becca Kufrin before he decided to break off his engagement to Becca to pursue his feelings for Lauren. Arie and Lauren then got engaged during the "After the Final Rose" special in March 2018. The couple shares 2-year-old daughter Alessi and 3-month-old twins Senna James and Lux Jacob.