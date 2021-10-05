 
 

Arie Luyendyk Jr. Proposes to Wife Lauren Burnham Again in Hawaii

Arie Luyendyk Jr. Proposes to Wife Lauren Burnham Again in Hawaii
Instagram
Celebrity

In a YouTube video, the 40-year-old former 'The Bachelor' star details his re-proposal to his wife, with whom he shares three children, which he says is something he had been 'planning for a long time.'

  • Oct 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Arie Luyendyk Jr. is on his knees for wife Lauren Burnham once again. Lauren took to her Instagram account on Sunday, October 3 that Arie re-proposed her with a brand new engagement ring during their Hawaiian trip.

"We're ENGAGED! Again," so the 29-year-old captioned her post featuring carousel of photos from the romantic occasion. "This time, just for us."

In the pictures, the couple, who wed in Hawaii in January 2019, were standing on the rocks near the beach. In one of the snaps, Lauren flaunted her new diamond, while another picture saw them locking lips while sharing an embrace.

  See also...

In a YouTube video, Arie detailed his re-proposal which he said was something he had been "planning for a long time." The 40-year-old car racer shared, "The ring I gave her on The Bachelor was obviously paid for by 'The Bachelor' - I don't know if you guys know that, but that's how it works." He went on to say, "I never really felt like it was something that I chose for her, so I got her another ring."

They then went to Nakalele Blowhole, which is the place where they shot their engagement pictures. While Arie decided not to film the moment he got down on one knee again because he wanted to "keep some stuff" private, the video featured a few stills of the sweet moment.

In the vlog, Lauren also gushed over her massive new engagement ring. "You did so good, babe. You're so sweet," she told her husband, who replied, "I love you, you deserve it."

Arie and Lauren met on his season of "The Bachelor". Arie initially proposed to Becca Kufrin before he decided to break off his engagement to Becca to pursue his feelings for Lauren. Arie and Lauren then got engaged during the "After the Final Rose" special in March 2018. The couple shares 2-year-old daughter Alessi and 3-month-old twins Senna James and Lux Jacob.

You can share this post!

Shannen Doherty Awarded $6.3 Million After Winning House Fire Lawsuit Against State Farm

Mark Zuckerberg's Loss Estimated at $6 Billion After Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp Outages
Related Posts
Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Wife Hospitalized Because Her 'Mastitis Is Getting Worse'

Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Wife Hospitalized Because Her 'Mastitis Is Getting Worse'

Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Wife Lauren Begs for More Prayers as Newborn Daughter 'Needed Oxygen'

Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Wife Lauren Begs for More Prayers as Newborn Daughter 'Needed Oxygen'

Arie Luyendyk Jr. Unveils 'Incredible' First Pics of His Newborn Twins

Arie Luyendyk Jr. Unveils 'Incredible' First Pics of His Newborn Twins

Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Wife Lauren Is 'Doing Great' After 'Smoothly' Giving Birth to Twin Babies

Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Wife Lauren Is 'Doing Great' After 'Smoothly' Giving Birth to Twin Babies

Most Read
Kanye West Mocked Over New Yeezy Shoes Design: They Look Like Beef Patties
Celebrity

Kanye West Mocked Over New Yeezy Shoes Design: They Look Like Beef Patties

Keisha Knight Pulliam and Brad James Get Married, Share First Wedding Pics

Keisha Knight Pulliam and Brad James Get Married, Share First Wedding Pics

Joe Rogan Under Fire for Accusing Joe Biden of Faking Getting COVID Vaccine Booster Shot on TV

Joe Rogan Under Fire for Accusing Joe Biden of Faking Getting COVID Vaccine Booster Shot on TV

LeBron James Gets Schooled by Enes Kanter After His 'Ridiculous' Stance on COVID-19 Vaccine

LeBron James Gets Schooled by Enes Kanter After His 'Ridiculous' Stance on COVID-19 Vaccine

Paris Hilton Celebrates 22-Month Anniversary With Carter Reum

Paris Hilton Celebrates 22-Month Anniversary With Carter Reum

Cole Swindell Confirms He's Dating the Girl From His Romantic Music Video

Cole Swindell Confirms He's Dating the Girl From His Romantic Music Video

Nicki Minaj's Mom Pens a Beautiful Poem to Celebrate Papa Bear's First Birthday

Nicki Minaj's Mom Pens a Beautiful Poem to Celebrate Papa Bear's First Birthday

Alyssa Milano Calls Out Jason Aldean for Using His Kids to Voice His Political Views

Alyssa Milano Calls Out Jason Aldean for Using His Kids to Voice His Political Views

Kyrie Irving Offered Adult Site Lifetime Membership If He Gets COVID Vaccine

Kyrie Irving Offered Adult Site Lifetime Membership If He Gets COVID Vaccine

Deyjah Harris Wants People to Stop Bringing Up T.I. and Tiny on Her Posts: 'Just Chill'

Deyjah Harris Wants People to Stop Bringing Up T.I. and Tiny on Her Posts: 'Just Chill'

Gordon Ramsay Praises Daughter Holly for Overcoming Trauma After Two Sexual Assaults

Gordon Ramsay Praises Daughter Holly for Overcoming Trauma After Two Sexual Assaults

Prince William Reportedly Stopped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle From Christening Lilibet at Windsor

Prince William Reportedly Stopped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle From Christening Lilibet at Windsor

Netflix Criticized for Botched Translation on Hit Korean Drama 'Squid Game'

Netflix Criticized for Botched Translation on Hit Korean Drama 'Squid Game'