 
 

Halsey and Corpse Husband's Interaction Sends Twitter Into Frenzy

Halsey and Corpse Husband's Interaction Sends Twitter Into Frenzy
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Bad at Love' songstress and the YouTuber cause fans to lose it after she asks the Internet personality to teach her how to play the popular game 'Among Us'.

  • Dec 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Halsey may have unexpectedly found herself a gaming buddy in popular YouTube star Corpse Husband. The singer has had a cute exchange with the Internet personality on Twitter that caused other users to go wild.

On Sunday, December 20, the "Closer" singer decided to greet her fans and followers with a simple tweet that read, "hello." Much to her surprise, Corpse Husband, who is also a musician, replied to her tweet with, "exactly."

Noticing his response, Halsey wrote back to the YouTuber, who is known for his faceless work on the video-sharing platform, "Ahhhh! You are deep voice no face human! Hello!" Corpse Husband then cheekily responded, "yes hello, I also have hand."

The Grammy Award-nominated artist then uttered her intention to play the popular online multiplayer game "Among Us". "I want to play space Game. But I do not know how. Teach?" she asked. Corpse Husband agreed to her request, replying, "I'll dm you."

  See also...

Halsey and Corpse Husband's Twitter Exchange

Halsey and Corpse Husband had a cute Twitter exchange.

The two stars' interaction has sent Twitter into frenzy, to the point that Halsey's name has become a trending topic on the blue bird app. "oh dear heavens," one person exclaimed. Another reacted to Halsey and Corpse Husband's exchange, "WHO TOOK THE OXYGEN."

Another commented, "If you guys hear a scream do not mind it's just me dying." Someone else hopes that Halsey and Corpse Husband's interaction will eventually lead to a musical collaboration. "WTF!!! I HOPE THEY MAKE A COLLABORATION!!! When that happens I'll declare myself dead," the said person tweeted. Another reacted in disbelief, "WHAT THE F**K IS HAPPENING I'M ASCENDING."

One person, however, was not having it with a celebrity trying to shoot her shot with Corpse Husband. "Not celebrities hitting on @Corpse_Husband," the Twitter user wrote. "following this man for a long time and knowing how genuine he is I really hope he stays careful around these people next thing u know they be trashing him im public when things don't go their ways , he got enough s**t going on."

You can share this post!

Amanda Kloots Remembers Late Husband With Photo of Last Christmas
Related Posts
Halsey Accuses Grammys of Accepting Bribes in Response to 2021 Nomination Snub

Halsey Accuses Grammys of Accepting Bribes in Response to 2021 Nomination Snub

Halsey Shocked to Find Her Poetry Book on New York Times Bestseller List

Halsey Shocked to Find Her Poetry Book on New York Times Bestseller List

Halsey Reveals the 'Painful Process' Before She Changed Her Name

Halsey Reveals the 'Painful Process' Before She Changed Her Name

Halsey Granted Restraining Order Against Guitar-Smashing Stalker

Halsey Granted Restraining Order Against Guitar-Smashing Stalker

Most Read
Lori Laughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli 'Locked in Solitary Confinement' While in Jail
Celebrity

Lori Laughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli 'Locked in Solitary Confinement' While in Jail

YouTuber Trisha Paytas Speaks Up Against 'Arrogant' Addison Rae

YouTuber Trisha Paytas Speaks Up Against 'Arrogant' Addison Rae

Kat Von D Purchases Indiana's Historic House to Escape From 'Tyrannical' California Government

Kat Von D Purchases Indiana's Historic House to Escape From 'Tyrannical' California Government

Barack Obama Gushes About Daughter Malia's British Boyfriend in Rare Candid Moment

Barack Obama Gushes About Daughter Malia's British Boyfriend in Rare Candid Moment

B. Simone Claps Back at Critics After Saying DaniLeigh Gets the 'Upper Hand' for Being Latina

B. Simone Claps Back at Critics After Saying DaniLeigh Gets the 'Upper Hand' for Being Latina

Report: Erika Jayne Divorcing Tom Girardi Due to Multiple Affairs Despite Sham Accusation

Report: Erika Jayne Divorcing Tom Girardi Due to Multiple Affairs Despite Sham Accusation

YFN Lucci on Breaking Up With Reginae Carter Over Cucumber Party: 'I'm Just Hosting' It

YFN Lucci on Breaking Up With Reginae Carter Over Cucumber Party: 'I'm Just Hosting' It

Katie Holmes and New Boyfriend Go Instagram Official as They Celebrate Her Birthday Together

Katie Holmes and New Boyfriend Go Instagram Official as They Celebrate Her Birthday Together

Vanessa Bryant's Mother Claps Back Amid Lawsuit Drama: I Do Not Want the Publicity

Vanessa Bryant's Mother Claps Back Amid Lawsuit Drama: I Do Not Want the Publicity

Tisha Campbell and Duane Martin Finalize Divorce After Longtime Battle

Tisha Campbell and Duane Martin Finalize Divorce After Longtime Battle

Keke Palmer 'Grateful' to Tyler Perry for Paying Treatment for Her 'Traumatic' Skin Condition

Keke Palmer 'Grateful' to Tyler Perry for Paying Treatment for Her 'Traumatic' Skin Condition

Uncle Luke Landed in Hospital With Covid-19 After Being Pressured to Attend Maskless Party

Uncle Luke Landed in Hospital With Covid-19 After Being Pressured to Attend Maskless Party

Lily Allen Gets Candid as She Talks About Female Sexual Pleasure

Lily Allen Gets Candid as She Talks About Female Sexual Pleasure