Amanda Kloots Remembers Late Husband With Photo of Last Christmas
  • Dec 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - This holiday season may be the hardest one for Amanda Kloots as it marks the first Christmas she'll be spending without her husband Nick Cordero. Reflecting on her last Christmas with the late actor, Amanda took to her Instagram page to share a heartbreaking picture of Nick.

The said photo featured the Broadway star, who died in July due to complications from COVID-19, smiling ear-to-ear while having their son Elvin in his arms. "One of my favorite pictures of Nick and Elvis. This was last Christmas," Amanda shared in the caption.

"My family flew down to South Carolina and had a very Hallmark style Christmas at the @montagepalmettobluff," so the fitness instructor went on to say, adding, "I'll never forget it." She concluded her message by urging people to "hug your loved ones close guys."

Earlier this month, Amanda opened up how she's been doing after Nick's passing five months ago. "It's been 5 months today since we lost you. 154 days without you, every one of those days missing you," she said alongside a picture of her, Nick and their baby boy. "Today, I'm teaching my AK! Body class live on zoom and donating all proceeds to Cedar Sinai COVID-19 nurses relief in Nicks name."

Honoring nurses who have been helping others non-stop, Amanda wrote, "I was in awe everyday watching the nurses that took care of husband. They never sit down, never stop working for every minute of their 12 hour shift. It is my honor to donate my time and these funds to help them in return. Thank you to these Health Heros!"

That aside, Amanda recently was tapped as the new co-host for "The Talk". Alongside Elaine Welteroth, Amanda will join current hosts Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood and Carrie Ann Inaba in upcoming season 11 which will premiere on Monday, January 4, 2021.

"I am thrilled and honored to join this incredible cast and crew. From the very first time I guest co-hosted on 'The Talk', I knew I was among a very special group of people. I look forward to starting off the new year with honest and thought-provoking discussions, mixed with plenty of fun and laughter too," she said of the new gig.

