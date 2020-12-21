Shia LaBeouf and GF Margaret Qualley Seen Packing on PDA in L.A. Amid Sexual Battery Lawsuit

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza/Avalon Celebrity

This arrives after Shia's ex-girlfriend FKA twigs sued him for assault, sexual battery and infliction of emotional distress that she allegedly experienced when she started dating the actor back in late 2018.

AceShowbiz - Shia LaBeouf and his girlfriend Margaret Qualley's relationship is as stronger as ever. Seemingly not affected by the sexual accusations leveled at the "Transformers" actor, the pair were photographed enjoying a makeout session as soon as she arrived in L.A. on Saturday, December 19.

In some photos published by Daily Mail on Sunday, Shia was seen picking up the Emmy-nominated star at Los Angeles International Airport after a flight before locking lips when they got to his white pickup truck. At one point, things got even steamier as the 26-year-old actress wrapped her leg around Shia as they kissed passionately.

The makeout session didn't stop there. The lovebirds resumed their kissing as they entered the car.

This arrives after Shia's ex-girlfriend FKA twigs sued him for assault, sexual battery and infliction of emotional distress that she allegedly experienced when she started dating the actor back in late 2018. In her suit, the "Two Weeks" singer claimed that on Valentine's Day in 2019, Shia drove recklessly while pressing her to declare her love for him by threatening to purposefully crash the car. In another occasion, Shia allegedly choked her in the middle of night.

Shia denied all claims against him, insisting that "many of these allegations are not true." However, he admitted that his "alcoholism or aggression" were to be blamed for the abusive behavior. "I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I'm ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say," he said in his statement.

Meanwhile, fellow singer Sia Furler later came out as another victim of Shia. Sending public support to FKA, the "Chandelier" hitmaker wrote on her Twitter account, "I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single. I believe he's very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims. Just know, if you love yourself - stay safe, stay away."