Kylie Jenner Gets Shamed by Anti-Fur Activists When Leaving Beverly Hills Store After Shopping Trip

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' gets called a 'monster' when a group of animal rights activists ambushed her when she was leaving luxury store Montcler on Rodeo Drive.

  • Dec 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner has become a target of animal right activists once again. When leaving a store in Beverly Hills after enjoying a holiday shopping trip, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star found herself getting shamed by anti-fur activists.

In a video obtained by TMZ, the 23-year-old makeup mogul was seen leaving luxury store Montcler on Rodeo Drive along with her mother Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble. As she exited the shop, some animal right activists with megaphones began shouting at her. "Shame on you," "You're a monster," and "Animals are skinned alive" were some of those thrown at her.

As protesters kept screaming at Kylie during her Saturday, December 19 incident, one of them attempted to block her car before a bodyguard dragged him to the side of the road. For this particular outing, she was seen masked up and sporting a gray puffer jacket and jeans when entering a white Rolls Royce.

On how Kylie became the target of the demonstration, a source told the outlet that the protesters were first demonstrating at the street while the reality star was still shopping. They decided to wait for her exit after photographers tipped off by someone from the store told them about her whereabouts.

Although Kylie did not wear fur at the time of the confrontation, she angered many of her online devotees back in January for wearing mink fur slippers by Louis Vuitton. The younger sister of Kendall Jenner was labeled as a hypocrite for showing off the slippers on her Instagram Story shortly after she raised awareness about the death of animals in Australia by wildfires.

Back in 2017, the Kylie Cosmetics founder was also targeted by a group of animal rights activists during the grand opening of restaurant Sugar Factory in Las Vegas. As she posed for the press before entering the restaurant, protesters screamed at her, "Kylie Jenner, you have blood on your hands!"

