Cher Recalls Her Struggles to Come to Term With Son's Gender Transition
The 'Believe' hitmaker admits in a new interview that, despite always showing public support, she initially found it hard to accept her son Chaz Bono's gender transformation.

  • Dec 20, 2020

AceShowbiz - Cher has opened up about her son Chaz Bono's gender transition, admitting "it wasn't easy" for her at first.

The "Believe" hitmaker's first-born child, born Chastity, underwent gender transition between 2008 and 2010 and is now living his life as Chaz - a change that took the singer, 74, a while to process.

"It was very unlike me to, in the beginning, have a problem with Chaz being gay, and it disappeared like that," she tells CNN. "Then we talked about (whether Chaz was) transgender for many years and (he) would say, 'No, I don't want to (transition).' "

"And then he went and said, 'OK, I want to do this,' " Cher recalls, admitting, "it wasn't easy. I remember calling, and the old (voicemail) message was on the phone, and that was very difficult."

"But you don't really lose them (your child)," Cher insists. "They just are in a different shape."

Despite her initial struggles to come to terms with her son's gender identity, Cher is now a staunch supporter of transgender rights and recently spoke out following a report that U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is considering implementing a policy which would eliminate the recognition of transgender individuals.

If the policy was brought into practice, it would have a drastic impact on the civil rights and protections of transgender community, many of whom took to social media to express their shock and horror.

"Fk These Ppl.Will MY SON Be Sent To INTERNMENT CAMP 2 Live with LATINO Children,& Be Kept In Cages in Places where (American flag emoji) Cant See Them.THIS IS 'HIS CODE' 4,..MAKE THEM DISAPPEAR #MBS (sic)," Cher wrote before Chaz tweeted, "I can't begin to express the rage I feel toward an administration that is trying to redefine me out of existence. Just another gift for his small minded base, terrified of the diversity that has always made America exceptional!"

