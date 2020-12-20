Tamar Braxton Felt Like an Embarrassment to Her Son Before She Attempted Suicide

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Love and War' singer breaks down in tears during a new interview with Taraji P. Henson as she gets real about the reason why she attempted to kill herself.

AceShowbiz - Tamar Braxton has opened up on her suicide attempt and why she decided to go forward with it in a candid new interview.

The "Love and War" singer was found unresponsive by her then-boyfriend David Adefeso in a Los Angeles hotel room and he raced her to the hospital, where she was revived.

She has since vowed not to take her second chance at life "for granted" and, speaking on an upcoming instalment of "Peace of Mind With Taraji", titled "Surviving Mental Breakdown With Tamar Braxton", the hitmaker tells actress and host Taraji P. Henson she thought her seven-year-old son, Logan, would be better off without her. "Logan was the reason why I made that decision. I just felt like he deserved better. I felt like I was embarrassing him, being a fool on TV," Braxton admits, before breaking down in tears.

"You thought he would be better without you?" Henson asks, with Braxton replying, "I thought in that moment... Because I knew that’s not what my whole life really was."

"That's not who I was. I didn't want him to be embarrassed in front of his friends," Braxton adds. "Here is this loudmouth ghetto mama."

During the forthcoming episode of the Facebook Watch show, which airs Mondays and Wednesdays, the singer and TV personality opens up about her mental breakdown, suicide attempt and what pushed her over the edge.

Henson and her co-host, Tracie Jade Jenkins, recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight about having Braxton on their show and sharing her story, insisting they are on a mission to shine a spotlight on mental health during the pandemic.

"I love that she felt safe enough to come here with us," Henson explained. "Because anyone that comes here, they are safe. I'm not some celebrity that just slap my name on this talk show. I am literally struggling myself. My best friend has struggled her entire life."