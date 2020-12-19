'Morning Show' and 'American Crime Story' Shut Down Productions Due to Covid-19 Scares

TV

AceShowbiz - Production on Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's TV Drama "The Morning Show" and Ryan Murphy's "Impeachment: American Crime Story" has been paused after a number of positive COVID-19 tests.

A night shoot for "The Morning Show", set to take place in Culver City, California on Thursday (17Dec20), was cancelled after one crewmember was diagnosed while those they had been in contact with were forced to self-isolate.

A second round of testing was scheduled to take place on Friday to double check results in the event the crewmember had received a false positive, reports E! News.

It's unclear if any of the show's stars are among those affected.

Filming on season two of the Apple TV+ series began in October following the COVID-19 shutdown delay.

Meanwhile, filming also ground to a halt on the Los Angeles set of "Impeachment: American Crime Story", which will chronicle the impeachment of former U.S. President Bill Clinton following his 1998 affair with intern Monica Lewinsky.

According to TMZ, "multiple" positive test results among both cast and crewmembers forced officials to close the set earlier this week, although it's unclear which of the actors were affected.

The drama series will star Beanie Feldstein as Lewinsky, Clive Owen as Clinton, and Sarah Paulson as late White House whistleblower Linda Tripp.

And there was also a COVID-19 scare on the set of Piper Perabo and Scott Foley's upcoming dramatic comedy "The Big Leap", with shoots halted on Wednesday as a result of a number of positive diagnoses.

Fox studio officials had been shooting the pilot in Chicago, Illinois, and had just four days of work left to wrap.