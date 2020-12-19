 
 

Fiona Apple Has Thought About Boycotting Grammys Due to Dr. Luke Nomination

While happy she is up for three awards at the 2021 ceremony, the 'Criminal' singer could not get her head over the fact that the controversial producer is vying for the Record of the Year prize.

  • Dec 19, 2020

AceShowbiz - Singer Fiona Apple has taken aim at Recording Academy chiefs for nominating controversial producer Dr. Luke for the prestigious Record of the Year prize at the 2021 awards.

Luke has been locked in a nasty legal battle with pop star Ke$ha since 2014, when she accused him of sexual and emotional abuse - allegations he has vehemently denied.

Kesha was invited to perform her moving track "Praying", believed to be about her reported ordeal with Luke, at the 2018 Grammy Awards, but now the producer is nominated for his work on Doja Cat's "Say So", under his pseudonym Tyson Trax - and Apple, a rape survivor, cannot believe the hypocrisy.

"Really, Dr Luke is nominated? They had (Kesha) up there singing Praying, and now they're gonna go: 'Oh, but it's Tyson Trax!'," she told The Guardian.

Despite her Grammys criticism, Apple, who is up for three prizes at the upcoming ceremony, is excited about having all-female acts to compete against for Best Rock Performance.

"I immediately had this feeling: I wish I was in a room with these ladies and we could celebrate. I felt really nice for a second," she shared, but insists that joy didn't last long as she was drawn back to the Kesha/Luke controversy.

"I keep going back to them putting Kesha on stage like, 'We believe you' - and I believe her - then two years later, f**king Tyson Trax. Not to go back to that word, but it's bulls**t," she fumed.

"The feeling of wanting to celebrate with these women was genuine. But I should have that feeling anyway. I don't know if anybody who's nominated can help having the thought: What would I do if I won? My vision was that I would just get up there with a sledgehammer and I wouldn't say anything, I would take the Grammy and smash it into enough pieces to share and I would invite all the ladies up."

"My second thought was I wonder if I can get all these ladies to boycott this s**t because of Dr Luke."

Recording Academy officials have yet to respond to Apple's comments.

