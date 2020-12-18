 
 

Adele Teams Up With Former Pearl Jam Drummer for New Music

The 'Chasing Pavement' hitmaker has officially been back in the recording studio, working on a new music with Matt Chamberlain, the ex-drummer of Pearl Jam.

AceShowbiz - Former Pearl Jam drummer Matt Chamberlain worked on new music for singer Adele "this past week."

The session musician - who has played for the likes of late music legend David Bowie, Sir Elton John, and Bob Dylan - revealed he was in the studio with the "Hello" hitmaker recently and has recorded some drum parts for the Grammy-winner's new tunes for her long-awaited follow-up to 2015's 25.

Matt admitted he got "chills" hearing Adele's "powerful and emotive" voice.

Speaking on "The Eddie Trunk" podcast on SiriusXM, he spilled, "I mean, this past week I just did, I generally do sessions with people - I'm like a session musician I guess, that's my day job - and I just got to work on some new music for Adele, and to hear that voice in my headphones was getting me chills."

"It was just so powerful and emotive. You know her voice, but to be across the room from somebody doing that, it's just insane."

"You hear it on the radio and whatever and you go, 'Yeah, it's really good,' but to be in the room with these people and feel that energy, it's just so heavy."

"She's writing some new material with her songwriter Rick Nowels, she wanted to do it with some drums and so we just put our masks on, she was in the room - yeah, holy s**t."

Eddie's update comes after it was revealed Adele recently returned to London to work on her new music.

A source claimed, "Adele wants to lay low while she's here, which is easy with shades and a face mask. People don't recognise her like they used to anyway. She's not been able to release new music yet and she's totally focused on that and getting each track just right. She still has a network of people she works with and links up with when she is over here."

The "Skyfall" hitmaker has also been working with Raphael Saadiq and John Legend on the new album which doesn't yet have a release date.

Adele Gets Apology From British Tabloid Over Chris Brown Rumor

Adele Shuts Down Skepta Dating Rumors: I'm Single Cat Lady

Adele Shares Hilarious Video of Nicole Richie Scaring Her in Birthday Tribute

Twitter Debating Over Adele's Alleged Use of Jamaican Dialect on Brandy and Monica's 'Verzuz'

Megan Thee Stallion Is 'In Talks' to Perform 'Savage' With Beyonce at Grammys
Taylor Swift Admits 'Woodvale' Is Code Name but It's Not for Her Next Album

Robbie Williams Gets Boris Johnson Makeover for 'Can't Stop Christmas' Music Video

Jesy Nelson Quits Little Mix After Taking Extended Break From the Group

Post Malone Ready to Ring In 2021 With Livestream Performance From Las Vegas

Cher Unsure How Much She Made From Her Las Vegas Residency

Too Short and E-40 Pitted Against Each Other for Next Verzuz Battle

Dionne Warwick Records New Song With Chance the Rapper and The Weeknd After Roasting Them Online

Juanes Teams Up With Latin Grammys to Support Music Scholarship

Big Sean and Jhene Aiko Turn Romance Into '90s Films Homage in 'Body Language' Music Video

Adele Teams Up With Former Pearl Jam Drummer for New Music

S Club 7 Plotting Reunion

