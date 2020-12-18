Brandi and Cody Rhodes Expecting First Child

Instagram Celebrity

Pro wrestler Brandi Rhodes and husband/fellow wrestler Cody are over the moon to officially announce they are having a new addition to their growing family.

The AEW (All Elite Wrestling) stars revealed the pregnancy to People magazine, with Brandi sharing, "Cody and I are so excited and overwhelmed by this news. We've had seven exciting years of marriage, worked together to grow our careers and our core at AEW from the ground up, and now here we are embarking on another incredible chapter."

"We have always talked about it as a future, and it turns out that the future is now. It's surreal that parenthood is right around the corner! We are ready and excited to dive right in."

The pair also shared the baby news during All Elite Wrestling’s Dynamite on Wednesday (16Dec20), in a video which shows them getting ready for Christmas as they get a knock at the door. Opening the door, they find a gift-wrapped present on the doorstep, which contains a pair of Gucci baby shows and a wooden ornament stating that their baby is due in 2021.

Shortly after the announcement, mom-to-be Brandi wrote to her online devotees on Instagram, "We are so excited, grateful and filled with love! The perfect next chapter for us..." while adding "babynightmare" among her hashtags.

Meanwhile, proud dad-to-be Cody hoped the baby look like his beautiful wife instead of him. "I hope the kid looks like Brandi - thank you all for the intense outpouring of love and support. I get to be a Dad!" he gushed.