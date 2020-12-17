Kylie Jenner Beats Kanye West as Forbes' Highest-Paid Celebrity With Twice Over His 2020 Income

Instagram/WENN/Avalon Celebrity

Placing first on the magazine's annual list, the Kylie Cosmetics founder leads the rank with over $400 million more than the Yeezy designer and her brother-in-law.

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner made more money than any other celebrities in the past twelve months, according to Forbes. The reality TV star and makeup mogul has come out on the top of the magazine's list of Highest-Paid Celebrities of 2020, beating his own brother-in-law Kanye West with a big gap.

The 23-year-old model and TV personality, who in 2017 became the youngest person to be featured on Forbes' Celebrity 100 list, leads this year's Highest-Paid Celebrities list with $590 million. She collected most of the payday from the selling of a 51% stake in her Kylie Cosmetics to Coty back in January.

Coming in a distant second with over $400 million less than Kylie, Kanye earned $170 million, mostly from his Yeezy sneakers deal with Adidas. His latest Yeezy sneakers and sandals collection, however, was sadly panned by social media users due to their designs even before the official release.

Athletes are dominating the top 10, with a trio of the biggest sports figures taking the third, fourth and fifth place. Roger Federer comes in third with $106.3 million, making him the first tennis player to earn the top spot among athletes on the list.

Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo follows in the fourth place with $105 million, while also setting the record as the first team player to earn $1 billion during his career. Meanwhile, Argentine soccer ace Lionel Messi placed fifth with $104 million payday.

Another athlete and professional soccer player, Neymar, placed seventh with $95.5 million. Actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry (at No. 6 with $97 million), radio host Howard Stern (at No. 8 with $90 million), basketball star LeBron James (at No. 9 with $88.2 million) and wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (at No. 10 with $87.5 million) make up the rest of the top ten.

All in all, "the world's highest-paid celebrities earned a combined $6.1 billion before taxes and fees." The magazine notes it's "a $200 million drop from 2019, after the global pandemic shuttered stadiums and silenced performances around the world." This marks the first decline since 2016, the year after Floyd Mayweather, Jr. and Manny Pacquiao earned nearly half a billion dollars in accumulation from the richest fight in boxing history.

