Katharine McPhee Sparks Baby Gender Speculation With First Baby Bump Pics

Instagram Celebrity

Finally confirming she's pregnant with her and David Foster's first child together, the 'Smash' alum shares photos of her cradling her belly while wearing a blue coat.

Dec 17, 2020

AceShowbiz - Katharine McPhee has left people curious about the gender of her unborn baby. When finally confirming that she and husband David Foster are expecting their first child together, the former "Smash" star sparked baby gender speculation with the release of her first baby bump pictures.

On Wednesday, December 16, the 36-year-old took to Instagram to share some mirror selfies. The snaps saw her looking cozy in a thick blue coat as she cradled her baby bump. In the caption of the post, she simply put one butterfly emoji between two blue hearts.

Katharine's post was met with positive feedback from many. One in particular was her husband David who gushed, "My most AMAZING and BEAUTIFUL GLOWING wife!" Singer Pia Toscano raved, "Omg ur stunning." Additionally, "The Young and the Restless" star Kelly Kruger exclaimed, "I KNEW IT!! I just had a feeling. Yesssss babe congrats!!!"

While many of the "American Idol" alum's fans focused on her look, others were busy guessing the baby gender due to the blue heart emojis. One user asked, "Is it a boy?" Another threw in similar question, "What? Is it a boy? I am so happy." A third, in the meantime, seemed assured by stating, "A Boy! ..... gorgeous."

One day prior to sharing the post, Katharine teased her fans with a picture of her wearing a pink top. She additionally put out several pink bow emojis, prompting a number of her followers to think that she is expecting a baby girl.

Katharine was first rumored to be pregnant in early October. At that time, she was photographed with her baby bump while stepping out for lunch in Montecito, California alongside her musician husband. In the picture, she was seen wearing a form-fitting black top paired with gray leggings.

Katharine tied the knot with David in June 2019. She was previously married to Nick Cokas before getting divorced in 2016. As for her 71-year-old husband, he has gotten married four times before to Linda Thompson, Rebecca McCurdy, B.J. Cook and Yolanda Hadid, but all four ended with a divorce.