 
 

Katharine McPhee Sparks Baby Gender Speculation With First Baby Bump Pics

Katharine McPhee Sparks Baby Gender Speculation With First Baby Bump Pics
Instagram
Celebrity

Finally confirming she's pregnant with her and David Foster's first child together, the 'Smash' alum shares photos of her cradling her belly while wearing a blue coat.

  • Dec 17, 2020

AceShowbiz - Katharine McPhee has left people curious about the gender of her unborn baby. When finally confirming that she and husband David Foster are expecting their first child together, the former "Smash" star sparked baby gender speculation with the release of her first baby bump pictures.

On Wednesday, December 16, the 36-year-old took to Instagram to share some mirror selfies. The snaps saw her looking cozy in a thick blue coat as she cradled her baby bump. In the caption of the post, she simply put one butterfly emoji between two blue hearts.

Katharine's post was met with positive feedback from many. One in particular was her husband David who gushed, "My most AMAZING and BEAUTIFUL GLOWING wife!" Singer Pia Toscano raved, "Omg ur stunning." Additionally, "The Young and the Restless" star Kelly Kruger exclaimed, "I KNEW IT!! I just had a feeling. Yesssss babe congrats!!!"

  See also...

While many of the "American Idol" alum's fans focused on her look, others were busy guessing the baby gender due to the blue heart emojis. One user asked, "Is it a boy?" Another threw in similar question, "What? Is it a boy? I am so happy." A third, in the meantime, seemed assured by stating, "A Boy! ..... gorgeous."

One day prior to sharing the post, Katharine teased her fans with a picture of her wearing a pink top. She additionally put out several pink bow emojis, prompting a number of her followers to think that she is expecting a baby girl.

Katharine was first rumored to be pregnant in early October. At that time, she was photographed with her baby bump while stepping out for lunch in Montecito, California alongside her musician husband. In the picture, she was seen wearing a form-fitting black top paired with gray leggings.

Katharine tied the knot with David in June 2019. She was previously married to Nick Cokas before getting divorced in 2016. As for her 71-year-old husband, he has gotten married four times before to Linda Thompson, Rebecca McCurdy, B.J. Cook and Yolanda Hadid, but all four ended with a divorce.

You can share this post!

Kylie Jenner Beats Kanye West as Forbes' Highest-Paid Celebrity With Twice Over His 2020 Income

Kourtney Kardashian's Youngest Shows Off Rap Skills With Megan Thee Stallion's 'Savage' Cover
Related Posts
Katharine McPhee Receives Boozy Gift Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Katharine McPhee Receives Boozy Gift Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Katharine McPhee Pregnant With David Foster's Child

Katharine McPhee Pregnant With David Foster's Child

Katharine McPhee Feels 'Honored' After Billie Eilish Reveals She's a Big Stan

Katharine McPhee Feels 'Honored' After Billie Eilish Reveals She's a Big Stan

Katharine McPhee Turns Into David Foster's Hairstylist During Coronavirus Lockdown

Katharine McPhee Turns Into David Foster's Hairstylist During Coronavirus Lockdown

Most Read
The Mexican Kim Kardashian, Joselyn Cano, Dead at 29
Celebrity

The Mexican Kim Kardashian, Joselyn Cano, Dead at 29

Shaquille O'Neal Tells Ex-Girlfriend Moniece Slaughter to Kill Herself in Angry Text Exchange

Shaquille O'Neal Tells Ex-Girlfriend Moniece Slaughter to Kill Herself in Angry Text Exchange

DaBaby's GF DaniLeigh Sends Cryptic Tweets After He Gushes Over His Daughter With 2nd BM

DaBaby's GF DaniLeigh Sends Cryptic Tweets After He Gushes Over His Daughter With 2nd BM

'Cosby Show' Star Keshia Knight Pulliam Engaged to Actor Brad James

'Cosby Show' Star Keshia Knight Pulliam Engaged to Actor Brad James

Tiny's Daughter Zonnique Pullins Gives Birth to 'Fat and Cute' Baby

Tiny's Daughter Zonnique Pullins Gives Birth to 'Fat and Cute' Baby

Rose McGowan Blasts NY Times for Hiding Harvey Weinstein's African American Male Victim

Rose McGowan Blasts NY Times for Hiding Harvey Weinstein's African American Male Victim

Lil Pump Drops Baby Bombshell, Airs Out Dispute With Baby Mama

Lil Pump Drops Baby Bombshell, Airs Out Dispute With Baby Mama

Kobe Bryant's Widow Vanessa 'Disappointed' by Mom's Lawsuit Trying to Gain 'Financial Windfall'

Kobe Bryant's Widow Vanessa 'Disappointed' by Mom's Lawsuit Trying to Gain 'Financial Windfall'

Wannabe Instagram Star Laughs in Court After Ripping Mom's Heart Out

Wannabe Instagram Star Laughs in Court After Ripping Mom's Heart Out

Lamar Odom's GF Sabrina Parr Talks About Trust Issue After Rekindling Their Romance

Lamar Odom's GF Sabrina Parr Talks About Trust Issue After Rekindling Their Romance

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Accused of Cultural Appropriation After Kids Perform Maori Haka

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Accused of Cultural Appropriation After Kids Perform Maori Haka

Actress Ann Reinking Dies in Her Sleep at Age 71

Actress Ann Reinking Dies in Her Sleep at Age 71

Dakota Johnson Sparks Chris Martin Engagement Rumor With Massive Sparkler

Dakota Johnson Sparks Chris Martin Engagement Rumor With Massive Sparkler