Khloe Kardashian Flies to Boston for Dinner Date With Tristan Thompson

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has reportedly joined her baby daddy in Massachusetts, where he has moved in after signing with the Boston Celtics.

Dec 17, 2020

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian is reuniting with Tristan Thompson in Boston. A few weeks after the NBA player moved to Massachusetts for his working agreement with the Celtics, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star was reported to have flown to the city from Los Angeles to enjoy a dinner date with him.

On Tuesday evening, December 15, the 36-year-old TV star and the basketball athlete went to Zuma restaurant at the Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street to enjoy some meal. Per reported by PEOPLE, the pair wore masks during the outing. Accompanied by another person and three production crew, they ate in a private dining room behind the chef's kitchen.

For the outing, the younger sister of Kim Kardashian sported a casual look by wearing a thick knitted hat with a pom-pom on top. Her dinner companion, in the meantime, opted to go with a full grey sweatsuit.

The evening date came just days after the new Boston Celtics player was spotted having dinner with his female estate manager Julia at the same restaurant. TMZ reported that she was helping him set up a new place in Boston like what she did previously in California.

Tristan has been staying in the East Coast after signing a deal with Boston Celtics. In November, his agent Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul confirmed to Yahoo Sports that the 29-year-old has signed a $19 million deal with the basketball team for two years. He previously played for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

While Tristan and Khloe were in Boston together, the TV personality would not permanently stay there. She and their 2-year-old daughter True Thompson will remain in Los Angeles as a source told TMZ in November that the mother-and-daughter duo would only make "extended visits" to the city if schedules allow them.

Tristan and Khloe were reported to be rekindling their romance in August. The pair previously split in early 2019 following his cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner's ex-BFF Jordyn Woods. Still, the couple has never confirmed their reconciliation.