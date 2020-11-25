Khloe Kardashian Not Following Tristan Thompson to Boston Despite Reconciliation Rumors

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star reportedly has decided that she's not going to move to the East Coast with her baby daddy after he signed a deal with Boston Celtics.

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian will not relocate to Boston with Tristan Thompson in the wake of his deal with Boston Celtics. Despite the swirling speculations about her possible reconciliation with her baby daddy, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star was said to be unlikely in following him to the East Coast.



The 36-year-old beauty will stay in Los Angeles with their 2-year-old daughter, True Thompson. A source told TMZ that she and the NBA star did not want to disrupt the toddler's routines or to keep her away from all of her cousins. The source further spilled that the mother-and-daughter duo will make "extended visits" to Boston if schedules allow them.

On how Khloe felt about Tristan's move, a source told E! News, "Khloe is supportive of Tristan and his career. She is very much settled with True in L.A. and doesn't intend to uproot her and their life." The insider continued, "They don't know what's going to happen. They are still figuring things out."

As for Tristan, his agent Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul confirmed to Yahoo Sports that the basketball star has signed a $19 million deal with Boston Celtics for two years. The 29-year-old previously played for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

While Khloe has yet to publicly celebrate his working agreement, Tristan had received well wishes from a number of her siblings. On Saturday, November 21, Kim Kardashian penned on her Instagram Story, "Congrats @realtristan13, Boston here we come!!!" Her brother Rob Kardashian also took to his own Instagram Story page to exclaim, "LET'S GO @realtristan13."

Khloe and Tristan, who called it quits in early 2019 following his cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner's ex-BFF Jordyn Woods, never confirmed that they have rekindled their romance. However, the NBA star added fuels to the rumors by sending her a sweet gift in celebration of her Reality Star of the Year win at the 2020 People's Choice Awards.