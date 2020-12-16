Tristan Thompson's Dinner Date With Mystery Blonde Turns Out to Be Something Casual

Instagram Celebrity

The new Boston Celtics player has been caught on camera enjoying a meal with the woman at a restaurant inside the Four Seasons Hotel while Khloe Kardashian is in Los Angeles.

AceShowbiz - Tristan Thompson is not cheating on Khloe Kardashian. The new Boston Celtics player has made media headlines when he was caught on camera enjoying a dinner date with a mystery blonde, but it turned out nothing romantic was going on between the twosome.

On Sunday night, December 13, the 29-year-old was spotted enjoying a meal with a woman, who was later identified as his female estate manager, at Zuma restaurant inside the Four Seasons Hotel in Boston. Speaking about the outing was a fellow diner who told Daily Mail, "I spoke to him and welcomed him to Boston. It was just him and the girl at dinner."

In a picture obtained by the outlet, the NBA star was seen wearing a gray sweater. His company opted to go with a matching-colored hoodie and tied her blond hair up in a messy bun. TMZ reported that the woman's name is Julia, noting further that she helped him set up a new place in Boston like what she did previously in California.

Tristan has been spending time in the East Coast following his working agreement with Boston Celtics. His agent Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul confirmed to Yahoo Sports in November that the athlete has signed a $19 million deal with the basketball team for two years. He previously played for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

When Tristan went out with Julia, TMZ reported that his baby mama Khloe was in Los Angeles with their daughter, True Thompson. Though so, the outlet claimed that the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star and their 2-year-old have since joined him in Boston. Still, they will not permanently stay there.

Despite the swirling speculations about their possible reconciliation, a source told TMZ at that time that both parents did not want to disrupt the toddler's routines or to keep her away from all of her cousins. The source further spilled that the mother-and-daughter duo would make "extended visits" to Boston if schedules allow them.

Although Khloe did not relocate to Boston with Tristan, another source told E! News that she is "supportive of [him] and his career. She is very much settled with True in L.A. and doesn't intend to uproot her and their life." The source added, "They don't know what's going to happen. They are still figuring things out."

Khloe and Tristan, who split in early 2019 following his cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner's ex-BFF Jordyn Woods, were reported to be rekindling their romance in August. However, the pair have yet to confirm their reconciliation.