Tristan Thompson's Dinner Date With Mystery Blonde Turns Out to Be Something Casual

The new Boston Celtics player has been caught on camera enjoying a meal with the woman at a restaurant inside the Four Seasons Hotel while Khloe Kardashian is in Los Angeles.

  • Dec 16, 2020

AceShowbiz - Tristan Thompson is not cheating on Khloe Kardashian. The new Boston Celtics player has made media headlines when he was caught on camera enjoying a dinner date with a mystery blonde, but it turned out nothing romantic was going on between the twosome.

On Sunday night, December 13, the 29-year-old was spotted enjoying a meal with a woman, who was later identified as his female estate manager, at Zuma restaurant inside the Four Seasons Hotel in Boston. Speaking about the outing was a fellow diner who told Daily Mail, "I spoke to him and welcomed him to Boston. It was just him and the girl at dinner."

In a picture obtained by the outlet, the NBA star was seen wearing a gray sweater. His company opted to go with a matching-colored hoodie and tied her blond hair up in a messy bun. TMZ reported that the woman's name is Julia, noting further that she helped him set up a new place in Boston like what she did previously in California.

Tristan has been spending time in the East Coast following his working agreement with Boston Celtics. His agent Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul confirmed to Yahoo Sports in November that the athlete has signed a $19 million deal with the basketball team for two years. He previously played for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

When Tristan went out with Julia, TMZ reported that his baby mama Khloe was in Los Angeles with their daughter, True Thompson. Though so, the outlet claimed that the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star and their 2-year-old have since joined him in Boston. Still, they will not permanently stay there.

Despite the swirling speculations about their possible reconciliation, a source told TMZ at that time that both parents did not want to disrupt the toddler's routines or to keep her away from all of her cousins. The source further spilled that the mother-and-daughter duo would make "extended visits" to Boston if schedules allow them.

Although Khloe did not relocate to Boston with Tristan, another source told E! News that she is "supportive of [him] and his career. She is very much settled with True in L.A. and doesn't intend to uproot her and their life." The source added, "They don't know what's going to happen. They are still figuring things out."

Khloe and Tristan, who split in early 2019 following his cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner's ex-BFF Jordyn Woods, were reported to be rekindling their romance in August. However, the pair have yet to confirm their reconciliation.

Tristan Thompson Celebrates Khloe Kardashian's People's Choice Award Win With Sweet Gift

Tristan Thompson: Losing Khloe Kardashian Made Me Lose a Part of Myself

Tristan Thompson Cuddles and Kisses Khloe Kardashian at Kim's Birthday Party

Tristan Thompson Accused of Hosting Party Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Blac Chyna's New BF Outed as Gay by Alleged Ex-Lover

Shaquille O'Neal Tells Ex-Girlfriend Moniece Slaughter to Kill Herself in Angry Text Exchange

Actress Carol Sutton Dies at 76 From Covid-19 Complications

DaBaby's GF DaniLeigh Sends Cryptic Tweets After He Gushes Over His Daughter With 2nd BM

Eddie Van Halen's Son Fuming Over Private Information Release After Report About Late Rocker's Ashes

Bella Thorne Gets Real About 'Back Acne' in Raunchy Instagram Post

Lil Pump Drops Baby Bombshell, Airs Out Dispute With Baby Mama

Sasha Obama Defended After Being Compared to Porn Star for Showing Her Belly Button

Kandi Burruss Dragged Over Birthday Shout-Out for 'RHOA' Former Co-Star NeNe Leakes: 'Fake Love'

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Accused of Cultural Appropriation After Kids Perform Maori Haka

Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley Publicly Flirting Amid Cheating Scandal

Dakota Johnson Sparks Chris Martin Engagement Rumor With Massive Sparkler

