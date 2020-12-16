Report: Christina Milian and Matt Pokora Got Married a Day Prior to Baby No. 2 News

Instagram Celebrity

According to a new report, The 'Falling Inn Love' star allegedly chooses to keep her outfit simple by donning a white satin dress for her and her French music producer beau's secret nuptials.

AceShowbiz - Christina Milian and fiance Matt Pokora announced that they're expecting their second child together on December 10. However, a new report suggests that the pregnancy isn't the only happy news the couple has. According to French magazine Public, Christina and Matt tied the knot one day before they made public of the baby No. 2 pregnancy.

The publication claims that Christina and her French music producer beau got married at the "town hall" in Paris. The current mayor of the arrondissement, or district, reportedly officiated their intimate wedding.

The "Falling Inn Love" star allegedly chose to keep her outfit simple by donning a white satin dress. Following the secret nuptials, the rumored married couple continued to celebrate the big day with a lunch at Les Jardins du Faubourg restaurant.

The "Dip It Low" star and Matt announced that they're expanding their little family last week. Posting a sweet picture of the couple on the beach at sunset with Matt kissing her growing belly, Christina wrote in the caption, "You and Me + 3 #morelove."

The pair have been together since 2017 after meeting in Saint-Tropez, France and welcomed son Isaiah in January of this year. Matt also has a great bond with Violet, Christina's daughter from her previous relationship, as he teaches her his native French language. They also did some other fun stuff such as creating songs together.

Back in May, four months after giving birth to son Isaiah, Christina opened up that fatherhood made her beau Matt Pokora broody for more kids. "This is his first child and he's just in love. He's ready to make more," she claimed. "I'm like, 'Hold on, my body's not ready!' I just want to enjoy this moment!"

However, she admitted that she changed her mind as the idea of expanding the family quickly grew on her. "I'm like, 'Well, maybe, do we hurry up and keep going so that we can knock it out (complete their family)?' " so she said.