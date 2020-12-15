Yolanda Hadid Brings to Light Moments From Gigi and Zayn Malik's Gender Reveal Party

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Yolanda Hadid has gotten nostalgic over Gigi Hadid's first pregnancy. More than two months after her daughter and boyfriend Zayn Malik welcomed their first child together, the former star of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" brought to light never-before-seen moments from the couple's gender reveal party.

On Monday, December 14, the 56-year-old posted on Instagram two photos from the special event. The first picture saw Gigi and Zayn holding a cut-open cake with pink color inside, while the second one captured her hugging the then-expectant parents. "This PINK baby news was the highlight of our year 2020.... Thank you mommy and daddy for this greatest gift @zayn & @gigihadid #Family #Memories," she wrote in the accompanying message.

Yoldanda's throwback post was met with positive comments from her fans and followers. One individual gushed, "THIS IS SUPER CUTE THANK U YOLANDA WE LOVE YOU." Another raved, "love them so much, all the blessing for the family." A third additionally congratulated her, "This is so cute, congrats on being a grandma."

This post came nearly two weeks after the ex-wife of David Foster shared her bonding moment with her granddaughter on social media. Via Instagram Story, the proud grandmother shared a snap of her cradling the infant who sported a white hat with a pink pompom. "We spent the day while Mamma was away @gigihadid," she captioned the December 3 post.

Yolanda was not the only one who reminisced about Gigi's pregnancy. The 25-year-old herself has recently treated her fans to some never-before-seen photos from when she was pregnant. On November 30, the sister of Bella Hadid uploaded pictures of her flaunting her baby bump with the former One Direction member. "August, waiting for our girl," she captioned at that time.

Gigi and Zayn welcomed the baby girl on September 23. The new mom announced, "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love." Her singer boyfriend also put out a black-and-white photo of his hand holding their newborn's with a note that read, "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful." The pair has yet to make public their newborn daughter's name.