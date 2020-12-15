 
 

Robin Thicke Admits to Be 'Crying a Little' on Fourth Anniversary of Late Father's Death

Robin Thicke Admits to Be 'Crying a Little' on Fourth Anniversary of Late Father's Death
Instagram/WENN/FayesVision
Celebrity

Paying a touching tribute to Alan Thicke days after his fiancee April Love Geary gave birth to his son, the 'Blurred Lines' hitmaker shares a picture from his newborn's first night at home.

  • Dec 15, 2020

AceShowbiz - Robin Thicke has paid a touching tribute to his late father Alan Thicke on the fourth anniversary of his death.

The "Blurred Lines" hitmaker took to Instagram on Sunday, December 13 to share a picture of himself laying next to his newborn son, Luca Patrick - who his fiance April Love Geary gave birth to days ago - and admitted he was in tears because he misses his late parent, who died from a heart attack on 13 December, 2016, "so much".

And though the entertainer isn't here, Robin says he can "feel his love in my heart every time I kiss my babies".

He wrote: "Four years ago today, on December 13, 2016, my beloved Father passed away. As I wake up next to this little guy his first night home, I miss my father so much, but I feel his love in my heart every time I kiss my babies on the head the same way he would kiss me."

"I'm crying a little right now. Partly because I'm sad you're not here, but mostly because I'm happy that I had you to love me, guide me, and show me the way. I hope I make you proud. I miss you every day. Thank you Dad."

  See also...

The emotional tribute comes after April shared the first picture of baby Luca and his dad.

The 26-year-old model announced the birth of her third child with the 43-year-old singer by sharing a sweet picture of herself and their new addition together in hospital on her Instagram account on December 12.

She wrote: "My Luca Patrick, you are so perfect. Mommy & daddy love you so much."

And April later took to her Instagram Story to share a black and white snap of her partner cradling the tot.

The pair already have daughters Mia Love, two, and Lola Alain, 21 months together, while the musician also has son Julian Fuego, 10, with ex-wife, actress Paula Patton.

You can share this post!

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Tapped for New Year's Eve TV Special

Victor Ortiz Looks Forward to Getting 'Back in Gym' After Being Cleared From Sexual Assault Charges

Related Posts
Robin Thicke's Pregnant Fiancee Tells Off Body-Shamers: No Man Owns My Body

Robin Thicke's Pregnant Fiancee Tells Off Body-Shamers: No Man Owns My Body

Robin Thicke's Fiancee April Love Geary Debuts Baby Bump While Announcing Third Pregnancy

Robin Thicke's Fiancee April Love Geary Debuts Baby Bump While Announcing Third Pregnancy

Robin Thicke and Fiancee April Expecting Third Child

Robin Thicke and Fiancee April Expecting Third Child

Robin Thicke and Fiancee Escape Malibu Car Accident Unscathed

Robin Thicke and Fiancee Escape Malibu Car Accident Unscathed

Most Read
Princess Eugenie and Husband Move Out of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Old Home
Celebrity

Princess Eugenie and Husband Move Out of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Old Home

Megan Thee Stallion's Alleged Sister Blasts Her for Neglecting Family

Megan Thee Stallion's Alleged Sister Blasts Her for Neglecting Family

Blac Chyna's New BF Outed as Gay by Alleged Ex-Lover

Blac Chyna's New BF Outed as Gay by Alleged Ex-Lover

Megan Thee Stallion Reveals What Kind of Advice She Gets From Beyonce and Jay-Z

Megan Thee Stallion Reveals What Kind of Advice She Gets From Beyonce and Jay-Z

Azealia Banks Accuses FKA twigs of 'Reaching for the Coin' With Shia LaBeouf Assault Lawsuit

Azealia Banks Accuses FKA twigs of 'Reaching for the Coin' With Shia LaBeouf Assault Lawsuit

Keri Hilson Casts Doubt With Baby Bump Pictures

Keri Hilson Casts Doubt With Baby Bump Pictures

Actress Carol Sutton Dies at 76 From Covid-19 Complications

Actress Carol Sutton Dies at 76 From Covid-19 Complications

'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Denies Getting 'Secretly Engaged' to MMA Star Tabari Grubbs

'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Denies Getting 'Secretly Engaged' to MMA Star Tabari Grubbs

April Love Geary and Robin Thicke Welcome Baby No. 3

April Love Geary and Robin Thicke Welcome Baby No. 3

Shane Lynch Grateful to Have His Wife Back After Lockdown Almost Destroyed Their Marriage

Shane Lynch Grateful to Have His Wife Back After Lockdown Almost Destroyed Their Marriage

Dove Cameron Split From Thomas Doherty: It's Incredibly Difficult Decision

Dove Cameron Split From Thomas Doherty: It's Incredibly Difficult Decision

Bella Thorne Gets Real About 'Back Acne' in Raunchy Instagram Post

Bella Thorne Gets Real About 'Back Acne' in Raunchy Instagram Post

Matthew McConaughey's Daughter Reveals What Lesson He Has to Keep Learning Over and Over

Matthew McConaughey's Daughter Reveals What Lesson He Has to Keep Learning Over and Over