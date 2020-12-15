 
 

Victor Ortiz Looks Forward to Getting 'Back in Gym' After Being Cleared From Sexual Assault Charges

'The Expendables 3' actor was slapped with felony counts of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and forcible digital penetration in 2018 after being accused of attacking a woman at a home in California.

AceShowbiz - Boxer-turned-actor Victor Ortiz is officially in the clear after beating a series of sexual assault charges.

"The Expendables 3" star surrendered to authorities in Oxnard, California in September 2018, six months after his accuser claimed she was attacked by Ortiz at a home in Oxnard, California.

He was slapped with felony counts of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and forcible digital penetration, for which he could have faced serious prison time if convicted.

Ortiz always maintained his innocence, and on Monday (December 14), prosecutors decided to drop all charges, admitting they could not prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt, reports TMZ.

In a statement, the 33-year-old fighter says, "Although I was confident this would be the result, this still has been a terrible and unimaginable ordeal that I am relieved to put behind me."

"With this case no longer my focus, I look forward to picking up and advancing my boxing and entertainment careers," he continues.

"I can't wait to get back in the gym. I also look forward to spending my time with my two young children, my family and loyal friends without the weight of these charges hanging over me and my loved ones."

The former welterweight world champion, who lost his World Boxing Council title to Floyd Mayweather, Jr. in 2011, hasn't fought professionally since his arrest, which cost him his September 2018 bout with John Molina Jr..

Ortiz was also a budding actor before the allegations. He has starred in movies like "The Expendables 3" and "South Paw". He also competed on "Dancing with the Stars" in 2013.

