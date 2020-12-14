 
 

Dionne Warwick Celebrates 80th Birthday With Charity Concert Featuring John Rich and Aloe Blacc

All proceeds raised by the 'Walk On By' singer's 80th Holiday Musical Birthday Celebration, which also sees participation of The Oak Ridge Boys, will benefit food charity Hunger Not Impossible.

AceShowbiz - Music icon Dionne Warwick has called on fellow artists John Rich and Aloe Blacc to help mark her 80th birthday on Saturday, December 12, at a virtual celebration for charity.

Country and gospel group The Oak Ridge Boys also took part in the event, titled, Dionne Warwick's 80th Holiday Musical Birthday Celebration, and fans have been invited to join in the fun by purchasing tickets at different price points to help feed those less fortunate this Christmas.

In addition to access to the special show, Dionne is offering devotees autographed Christmas cards, private Zoom meet and greets, and even shout-outs on stage.

All proceeds raised will benefit food charity Hunger Not Impossible.

The party kicked off at 5.30 P.M. EST.

The charity concert aside, Dionne has received an unexpected "birthday gift" from "Saturday Night Live". The show aired a skit titled "Dionne Warwick Talk Show" in its December 12 episode, spoofing the singer's recent beef with Wendy Williams, who trash talked the "Walk On By" songstress on her talk show.

Responding to the sketch, Dionne later tweeted, "This was a hilarious birthday gift. Thank you, @nbcsnl." She went on gushing about comedian Ego Nwodim who impersonated her on the NBC variety series, "That young lady's impression of me was very good and who knew @BrittaniWarrick had so many jobs?" She added of Ego in another tweet, "You did a wonderful job, baby. You are a star. @eggy_boom."

The latest "SNL" episode featured Timothee Chalamet as the host, with Bruce Springsteen serving as musical guest.

