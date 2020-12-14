 
 

Mark Wahlberg Stays at Luxury Retreat for Australia Quarantining Period

The 'Spenser Confidential' star is believed to have travelled to the Land Down Under in order to film a global commercial campaign for an online betting agency.

  • Dec 14, 2020

AceShowbiz - Mark Wahlberg is quarantining in a luxury retreat outside of Byron Bay, Australia.

The Hollywood star arrived in Australia earlier this month and has been staying at a luxurious property for around $2,500 (£1,890)-a-night.

The spectacular retreat offers 24/7 security, according to Daily Mail Australia reporters, who wrote that there's also a private ambulance on standby should he need it.

The two-week quarantine period - which has been implemented by the Australian government - could cost around $400,000 (£302,000).

The "Ted" star is rumoured to have travelled Down Under in order to shoot a global ad campaign for an online betting agency. Mark is set to film the commercial in Sydney and he intends to fly straight home to the U.S. once he's shot the advert.

This arrives after the actor and his Performance Inspired brand in collaboration with bosses at Accelerate360 and LifeToGo marketplace donated 1.3 million face masks to schools across the U.S. amid COVID-19 pandemic. Among them are schools in Illinois, Arizona, Idaho, Michigan, Florida, Oregon and New York.

"As you know this has been a year of change and stress for everybody but today I want to thank our essential workers. You guys have kept us healthy, safe and supplied us with all the necessities," Wahlberg said in a video message posted to Youtube. "Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart.

He added, "To show our support, my company Performance Inspired bionutrition has partnered with Accelerate360 and LifeToGo to donate 1.3 million disposable masks to schools across our great country. Every day brings a new challenge but we continue to pray for you and for your families and please know your efforts are much appreciated."

