 

Dionne Warwick Refuses to Make Music Using AI

Dionne Warwick Refuses to Make Music Using AI
Instagram
Music

The 'That's What Friends Are For' hitmaker rules out any possibility of collaborating with late stars like Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson using artificial intelligence.

  • Sep 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Dionne Warwick has promised to never create music using artificial intelligence - even if she was offered the chance to sing with her late cousin Whitney Houston. The 82-year-old soul legend has released a host of iconic songs such as "Heartbreaker", "Walk on By", and "That's What Friends Are For", but she has no interest in her music or the tracks of her late friends - such as Whitney and Michael Jackson - being created with the help of AI technology.

"No. I wouldn't," she said when asked if she would ever use AI to duet with her old friends - which includes Michael Jackson.

  Editors' Pick

Dionne also addressed whether she would be interested in having a biopic on her life and career made by Hollywood. The singer was so happy with the documentary "Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over" that was made by Dave Wooley and David Heilbroner for CNN that she doesn't think a movie would add much to her story.

In an interview with DailyMail.com, she said, "I have a biography out now. It is called 'Don't Make Me Over'. It was first aired on CNN. And it was so well received, won many honours already at film festivals. I'm not even looking at a film on Dionne Warwick. If it happens, it's wonderful..."

"I am happy with my biography, the film was well received and as I said, it won many, many honours, which I'm thrilled about and it's very good. It really is. It's great if I say so myself."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Donald Trump Game for Debate With Meghan Markle

Drake and The Weeknd's AI-Generated Collab 'Heart on My Sleeve' Eligible For Grammy
Related Posts
Dionne Warwick Wants to Speak to 'Young Man' Elon Musk Over Plan to Remove Blocking Feature on X

Dionne Warwick Wants to Speak to 'Young Man' Elon Musk Over Plan to Remove Blocking Feature on X

Dionne Warwick Reacts to Kennedy Honor 2023

Dionne Warwick Reacts to Kennedy Honor 2023

Dionne Warwick Needs Time to Recover After 'Medical Incident' Forced Her to Cancel Illinois Concert

Dionne Warwick Needs Time to Recover After 'Medical Incident' Forced Her to Cancel Illinois Concert

See Dionne Warwick's Response After Being Asked to Squash Anita Baker and Babyface's Beef

See Dionne Warwick's Response After Being Asked to Squash Anita Baker and Babyface's Beef

Latest News
Dionne Warwick Refuses to Make Music Using AI
  • Sep 07, 2023

Dionne Warwick Refuses to Make Music Using AI

Kim Zolciak Jokes Daughter Brielle Paid Her Electric Bill Amid 'Significant Debt'
  • Sep 07, 2023

Kim Zolciak Jokes Daughter Brielle Paid Her Electric Bill Amid 'Significant Debt'

Donald Trump Game for Debate With Meghan Markle
  • Sep 07, 2023

Donald Trump Game for Debate With Meghan Markle

Drake and The Weeknd's AI-Generated Collab 'Heart on My Sleeve' Eligible For Grammy
  • Sep 07, 2023

Drake and The Weeknd's AI-Generated Collab 'Heart on My Sleeve' Eligible For Grammy

Kendall Jenner Has No Desire to Start Her Own Beauty Brand
  • Sep 07, 2023

Kendall Jenner Has No Desire to Start Her Own Beauty Brand

Smash Mouth Members Not Allowed to Visit Steve Harwell Prior to Death
  • Sep 07, 2023

Smash Mouth Members Not Allowed to Visit Steve Harwell Prior to Death

Most Read
Olivia Rodrigo Dubs Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' the 'Tour of All Tours' Amid Rumored Feud
Music

Olivia Rodrigo Dubs Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' the 'Tour of All Tours' Amid Rumored Feud

Beyonce Knowles Serenaded by Diana Ross at Inglewood Concert

Beyonce Knowles Serenaded by Diana Ross at Inglewood Concert

Boosie Badazz Dubs Yung Bleu 'Mr. Ungrateful' Amid Back-and-Forth Over Contract Dispute

Boosie Badazz Dubs Yung Bleu 'Mr. Ungrateful' Amid Back-and-Forth Over Contract Dispute

'Happy' Madonna Returns to Rehearsals for 'Celebration Tour', Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos

'Happy' Madonna Returns to Rehearsals for 'Celebration Tour', Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos

Tia Mowry Praises Beyonce's 'Undeniable Talent' After Surprise Tribute at 'Renaissance' Concert

Tia Mowry Praises Beyonce's 'Undeniable Talent' After Surprise Tribute at 'Renaissance' Concert

Megadeth Moves Forward With Tour After Guitarist Kiko Loureiro's Sudden Exit

Megadeth Moves Forward With Tour After Guitarist Kiko Loureiro's Sudden Exit

Brian May Fears AI Will Cause 'Evil'

Brian May Fears AI Will Cause 'Evil'

U2 Addresses Drummer Larry Mullen Jr's Absence on Las Vegas Residency Due to Injury

U2 Addresses Drummer Larry Mullen Jr's Absence on Las Vegas Residency Due to Injury

Drake Unveils 'For All the Dogs' Release Date, Goes Head-to-Head With Doja Cat

Drake Unveils 'For All the Dogs' Release Date, Goes Head-to-Head With Doja Cat