 
 

'The Witcher' Resumes Production Without Injured Henry Cavill

The actor playing Geralt of Rivia in the Netflix hit series is said to be in recovery after sustaining a leg muscle injury during filming and was allegedly unable to walk properly following the set incident.

  • Dec 14, 2020

AceShowbiz - Production on Netflix hit "The Witcher" has resumed without leading man Henry Cavill after he injured his leg on set.

According to sources, the actor was wearing a safety harness above the set when the injury occurred, and although Henry was not hospitalised, filming was halted as the star couldn't walk properly, according to The Sun, and doctors told him to rest.

A source tells the publication: "The filming has been hit because of what happened to Henry. He was on an assault course and injured his leg. He just suddenly pulled up and was clearly in a lot of pain. It wasn't clear if an object had hit his leg or it was some sort of hamstring or muscle injury."

"It wasn't bad enough to need an ambulance but it's messed up the filming schedule as he can't walk properly."

Filming at Arborfield Studios in London has now continued without Cavill, who is recovering from what Deadline sources claim is a minor leg muscle injury sustained during production.

Production on "The Witcher"'s second season has already been suspended twice - first in March, when actor Kristofer Hivju revealed he had tested positive for the coronavirus, and then last month following multiple positive COVID-19 cases.

Season 2 official logline reads, "Convinced Yennefer's (Anya Chalotra) life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) brings Princess Cirilla (Freya Allan) to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent's kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

