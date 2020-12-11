 
 

Dolly Parton Rescued Child Actor From Oncoming Vehicle on Set of Christmas Movie

Dolly Parton Rescued Child Actor From Oncoming Vehicle on Set of Christmas Movie
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Jolene' hitmaker has become a real-life hero to nine-year-old star Tahlia Hill as the country legend saved the kid's life by pulling her out of the way of an oncoming vehicle.

  • Dec 11, 2020

AceShowbiz - Dolly Parton saved the life of a nine-year-old child actor on the set of her Netflix movie "Christmas on the Square" by pulling her out of the way of an oncoming vehicle.

Child star Tahlia Hill revealed she owes her life to the country legend, who came to her rescue as they shot the movie.

"We were on set and I was at the hot chocolate station and they said to go back to your beginning positions," Tahlia revealed during an interview with U.S. TV show "Inside Edition". "So there is a vehicle moving and I was walking and somebody grabbed me, pulled me back, and I looked up and it was Dolly Parton, and I was like surprised."

"She's like, 'Well, I am an angel, you know' because she plays an angel in the movie. I was in shock. She hugged me and shook me and said, 'I saved your life!' "

  See also...

Tahlia appears in the movie alongside her brothers Tristan, 16, and Tyson, 13, with her siblings just as enamoured with the singing superstar as she was.

"When you think of Dolly Parton, you are just like, 'It is Dolly Parton.' But when you actually see her, you are like, 'Wow, it's Dolly Parton,' " Tristan added. "Being in her presence lifts you. She is so amazing."

"Christmas on the Square" is available to watch on Netflix now.

The movie revolves around a wealthy woman who returns to her hometown to evict the residents and sell the land to a mall developer.

You can share this post!

Police Called to Guy Ritchie's Home as Thieves Attempted to Break Into the House

Jamie Foxx Recruited a Group of Friends to Intimidate Daughter's High School Boyfriend
Related Posts
Dolly Parton Always Hopes Beyonce Would Cover 'Jolene' Someday

Dolly Parton Always Hopes Beyonce Would Cover 'Jolene' Someday

Dolly Parton Jokingly Says She and Husband Carl Thomas Dean Are Sick of Each Other

Dolly Parton Jokingly Says She and Husband Carl Thomas Dean Are Sick of Each Other

Obama Regrets Not Giving Dolly Parton Presidential Medal, Vows to Call Biden to 'Right His Wrong'

Obama Regrets Not Giving Dolly Parton Presidential Medal, Vows to Call Biden to 'Right His Wrong'

Dolly Parton Spills on Kenny Rogers' Part in the Long-Gap Between Her Christmas Albums

Dolly Parton Spills on Kenny Rogers' Part in the Long-Gap Between Her Christmas Albums

Most Read
Singer Ann Marie Says the Gun 'Fell' After Arrest for Allegedly Shooting Side Dude in the Head
Celebrity

Singer Ann Marie Says the Gun 'Fell' After Arrest for Allegedly Shooting Side Dude in the Head

Rapper Blue Benji Kobe Shot and Killed in Broad Daylight After Signing Record Deal

Rapper Blue Benji Kobe Shot and Killed in Broad Daylight After Signing Record Deal

Photo of Comedian Majah Hype's Ex With Black Eye Surfaces Amid Domestic Abuse Allegation

Photo of Comedian Majah Hype's Ex With Black Eye Surfaces Amid Domestic Abuse Allegation

Jayda Cheaves Appears to Confirm Lil Baby Paid a Porn Star for Sex Despite His Denial

Jayda Cheaves Appears to Confirm Lil Baby Paid a Porn Star for Sex Despite His Denial

Wendy Williams' Brother Disputes Her Claim About Mother's Death

Wendy Williams' Brother Disputes Her Claim About Mother's Death

Disturbing Post of Daisy Coleman's Mom Unearthed After Her Suicide

Disturbing Post of Daisy Coleman's Mom Unearthed After Her Suicide

Chris Brown and Daughter Royal Join Forces for TikTok Dance Video

Chris Brown and Daughter Royal Join Forces for TikTok Dance Video

Shooting Breaks Out at A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's Birthday Party

Shooting Breaks Out at A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's Birthday Party

Heidi Klum Reveals Her Reaction When She's Nagged by Her Kids for Wearing Skimpy Clothes

Heidi Klum Reveals Her Reaction When She's Nagged by Her Kids for Wearing Skimpy Clothes

Halle Berry 'Completely Heartbroken' as Co-Star Natalie Desselle-Reid Dies of Cancer

Halle Berry 'Completely Heartbroken' as Co-Star Natalie Desselle-Reid Dies of Cancer

Kristin Cavallari Packing on PDA With New Beau Jeff Dye in Cabo Getaway

Kristin Cavallari Packing on PDA With New Beau Jeff Dye in Cabo Getaway

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Arrested in New Jersey on Weapon and Drug Charges

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Arrested in New Jersey on Weapon and Drug Charges

'Love and Hip Hop' Star Max Lux Denies Abusing Brandi B Following Concerning IG Live

'Love and Hip Hop' Star Max Lux Denies Abusing Brandi B Following Concerning IG Live