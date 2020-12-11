Khloe Kardashian Teaches Kindness to Daughter True by Donating Toys at Local Fire Station

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star teaches her little daughter the importance of giving back to the community by donating children's toys ahead of Christmas holiday.

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian took her daughter True to donate toys at their local fire station.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star wanted to teach her two-year-old daughter - whose father is Tristan Thompson - the importance of giving back after hearing that donations of children's toys were running 50 per cent lower amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Alongside a series of snaps of Khloe and True standing in front of a fire engine and a video of her little girl carrying bags of gifts, she wrote, "While I was watching the news, I came across a story that mentioned toy donations are down more than 50 per cent this year."

"Of course this year has been incredibly tragic for so many people. This year so many people, understandably so, aren't able to give back in the ways they used to. But there are so many other ways we can give back."

The 36-year-old reality star then reminded her followers of the importance of keeping in touch with "isolated lonely friends and family" in these "dark times."

"Being kind to one another seems so simple but in these dark times we need kindness and compassion more than ever. Calling isolated lonely friends and family," she wrote. "Checking in on one another's morale to remind people that they are loved and not alone. Writing letters to children or elderly in the hospital... Sometimes we forget about the simple things that can completely change someone’s mood, and make their day."

"I feel so fortunate that I am able to donate toys to our local fire station. Our fire station will be distributing toys to children and teenagers in need of holiday cheer this year."

She continued, "I know True is young but I think it is important for her to understand how blessed and fortunate she is. It’s so important for her to see how we give back to others, ESPECIALLY in such unprecedented times. Children learn with action and consistency. This is just the first of many trips we are making."

Khloe decided to publicly disclose their donations because she is always asked where people can donate to and she shared a list of the places that accept items such as clothes and groceries.

"Happy Holidays from True and I," she concluded.