 
 

Khloe Kardashian Teaches Kindness to Daughter True by Donating Toys at Local Fire Station

Khloe Kardashian Teaches Kindness to Daughter True by Donating Toys at Local Fire Station
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star teaches her little daughter the importance of giving back to the community by donating children's toys ahead of Christmas holiday.

  • Dec 11, 2020

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian took her daughter True to donate toys at their local fire station.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star wanted to teach her two-year-old daughter - whose father is Tristan Thompson - the importance of giving back after hearing that donations of children's toys were running 50 per cent lower amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Alongside a series of snaps of Khloe and True standing in front of a fire engine and a video of her little girl carrying bags of gifts, she wrote, "While I was watching the news, I came across a story that mentioned toy donations are down more than 50 per cent this year."

"Of course this year has been incredibly tragic for so many people. This year so many people, understandably so, aren't able to give back in the ways they used to. But there are so many other ways we can give back."

The 36-year-old reality star then reminded her followers of the importance of keeping in touch with "isolated lonely friends and family" in these "dark times."

  See also...

"Being kind to one another seems so simple but in these dark times we need kindness and compassion more than ever. Calling isolated lonely friends and family," she wrote. "Checking in on one another's morale to remind people that they are loved and not alone. Writing letters to children or elderly in the hospital... Sometimes we forget about the simple things that can completely change someone’s mood, and make their day."

"I feel so fortunate that I am able to donate toys to our local fire station. Our fire station will be distributing toys to children and teenagers in need of holiday cheer this year."

She continued, "I know True is young but I think it is important for her to understand how blessed and fortunate she is. It’s so important for her to see how we give back to others, ESPECIALLY in such unprecedented times. Children learn with action and consistency. This is just the first of many trips we are making."

Khloe decided to publicly disclose their donations because she is always asked where people can donate to and she shared a list of the places that accept items such as clothes and groceries.

"Happy Holidays from True and I," she concluded.

You can share this post!

Dolly Parton Rescued Child Actor From Oncoming Vehicle on Set of Christmas Movie

Shawn Mendes Almost Quit Music During Meltdown This Year
Related Posts
Khloe Kardashian's Daughter Cutely Crashes Her Promo Videos for Kourtney's Poosh Website

Khloe Kardashian's Daughter Cutely Crashes Her Promo Videos for Kourtney's Poosh Website

Khloe Kardashian Confirms Christmas Eve Party Is Canceled for the First Time Due to COVID-19

Khloe Kardashian Confirms Christmas Eve Party Is Canceled for the First Time Due to COVID-19

Khloe Kardashian Goes Topless in Racy Promo Photos for Good American Shoe Line

Khloe Kardashian Goes Topless in Racy Promo Photos for Good American Shoe Line

Khloe Kardashian Not Following Tristan Thompson to Boston Despite Reconciliation Rumors

Khloe Kardashian Not Following Tristan Thompson to Boston Despite Reconciliation Rumors

Most Read
Singer Ann Marie Says the Gun 'Fell' After Arrest for Allegedly Shooting Side Dude in the Head
Celebrity

Singer Ann Marie Says the Gun 'Fell' After Arrest for Allegedly Shooting Side Dude in the Head

Rapper Blue Benji Kobe Shot and Killed in Broad Daylight After Signing Record Deal

Rapper Blue Benji Kobe Shot and Killed in Broad Daylight After Signing Record Deal

Photo of Comedian Majah Hype's Ex With Black Eye Surfaces Amid Domestic Abuse Allegation

Photo of Comedian Majah Hype's Ex With Black Eye Surfaces Amid Domestic Abuse Allegation

Jayda Cheaves Appears to Confirm Lil Baby Paid a Porn Star for Sex Despite His Denial

Jayda Cheaves Appears to Confirm Lil Baby Paid a Porn Star for Sex Despite His Denial

Wendy Williams' Brother Disputes Her Claim About Mother's Death

Wendy Williams' Brother Disputes Her Claim About Mother's Death

Disturbing Post of Daisy Coleman's Mom Unearthed After Her Suicide

Disturbing Post of Daisy Coleman's Mom Unearthed After Her Suicide

Chris Brown and Daughter Royal Join Forces for TikTok Dance Video

Chris Brown and Daughter Royal Join Forces for TikTok Dance Video

Shooting Breaks Out at A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's Birthday Party

Shooting Breaks Out at A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's Birthday Party

Heidi Klum Reveals Her Reaction When She's Nagged by Her Kids for Wearing Skimpy Clothes

Heidi Klum Reveals Her Reaction When She's Nagged by Her Kids for Wearing Skimpy Clothes

'Love and Hip Hop' Star Max Lux Denies Abusing Brandi B Following Concerning IG Live

'Love and Hip Hop' Star Max Lux Denies Abusing Brandi B Following Concerning IG Live

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Arrested in New Jersey on Weapon and Drug Charges

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Arrested in New Jersey on Weapon and Drug Charges

Kristin Cavallari Packing on PDA With New Beau Jeff Dye in Cabo Getaway

Kristin Cavallari Packing on PDA With New Beau Jeff Dye in Cabo Getaway

Halle Berry 'Completely Heartbroken' as Co-Star Natalie Desselle-Reid Dies of Cancer

Halle Berry 'Completely Heartbroken' as Co-Star Natalie Desselle-Reid Dies of Cancer