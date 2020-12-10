G Herbo and Taina Williams Revealed to Be Engaged and Expecting First Child Amid His Fraud Case

Instagram Celebrity

The news about the couple's relationship status and the social media star's pregnancy is spilled during a court hearing for the rapper's federal fraud case.

AceShowbiz - G Herbo a.k.a. Lil Herb is set to be a father again, while dealing with a serious legal issue. The rapper and his girlfriend Taina Williams are reportedly expecting their first child together. The news was revealed during a Wednesday, December 9 court hearing for his federal fraud case.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Herbo's attorney revealed the pregnancy as well as the couple's engagement in court. The attorney allegedly told the judge that the Chicago native has a fiancee who is four months pregnant now and lives in New Jersey.

He sees her frequently and needs to continue to see her. The attorney asked the judge to allow his client to travel to and from Chicago and California to New Jersey so he can visit Taina and their unborn baby. The judge granted the request.

During the court hearing, Herbo also entered a not guilty plea to charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. The rapper appeared via Zoom in front of a federal judge in Massachusetts.

The 25-year-old star is currently free on an unsecured $75,000 bond, but he was asked to surrender his passport and has to be approved to travel. He also can't sell or give away any assets worth more than $50k and is banned from opening any new lines of credit. He faces up to six years in prison if convicted on all charges.

Herbo has maintained his innocence. His representative told TMZ after he was officially charged, "He (G Herbo) maintains his innocence and looks forward to establishing his innocence in court." The rep added of the legal proceedings, "Herbo has legal representation in Massachusetts via Prince Lobel, whose team has reached out to the US Attorney's office in Massachusetts to make arrangements for Herbo's appearance. G Herbo will appear in Massachusetts whenever he is required either in person or via Zoom."

Herbo is already a father to a son named Yosohn from his relationship with ex Ariana Fletcher, while the unborn baby will be the first child for Taina. Herbo has been ordered not to speak to Ari, who is deemed a witness in his federal fraud case, about the allegations he's facing.