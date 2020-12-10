 
 

Gwyneth Paltrow Blames Public Scrutiny and 'Rough' Harvey Weinstein for Lost Interest in Acting

The 'Shakespeare in Love' star gets candid in a new interview with a SiriusXM radio show about the things that made her realize she didn't 'love acting that much.'

AceShowbiz - Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed what has caused her to step away from acting. Having appeared less and less on the big screen and putting more focus on her lifestyle brand Goop, the "Shakespeare in Love" star claimed it was public scrutiny and "rough" Harvey Weinstein that had led her to realize about her losing interest.

The 48-year-made the candid admission in a new interview with SiriusXM's "Quarantined with Bruce". Speaking to host Bruce Bozzi, she spilled, "I think that when you hit the bullseye, when you're 26 years old and you're a metrics driven person who, frankly, doesn't love acting that much as it turns out… I was kinda like, 'OK, I don't.' "

"It wasn't like I felt like this isn't worth doing. I sort of felt like - well now who am I supposed to be? What am I? What am I driving towards? And, and again, like this wasn't conscious at the time, but I started to feel, and, you know, frankly, I think part of my, part of the shine of acting wore off," she continued.

"You know, being in such intense public scrutiny, being a kid who's like living every breakup on every headline, being criticized for everything you do, say and wear, and also… [acting is] so transitory," Gwyneth added, before mentioning Harvey. "So if you compound those things with the fact that like, you know, to be totally candid, I had a really rough boss for most of my movie career at Miramax."

"So you're like, 'I don't know if this is really my calling. So I'm still trying to parse out what came from what, and you know, where, how my life changed course," the daughter of actress Blythe Danner concluded. "But I think that stew is a big piece of it."

The "Avengers: Endgame" actress worked with Harvey on several movies for Miramax, including "Shakespeare in Love", for which she won an Oscar for Best Actress. The ex-wife of Chris Martin told the New York Times in 2017 that her former boss sexually harassed her in a hotel room when she was just 22 years old. "I was a kid, I was signed up, I was petrified," she told the publication, before revealing that her then-boyfriend Brad Pitt confronted the producer about his behavior.

