'Spider-Man 3' Reported to Bring Back Charlie Cox's Daredevil

Meanwhile, Tobey Maguire has been spotted visiting a costume shop for a fitting amid rumors that he's in talks to reprise his role as Peter Parker in the upcoming MCU movie.

Dec 10, 2020

AceShowbiz - MCU is about to be expanded in "Spider-Man 3". Following rumors about the return of several familiar faces from previous "Spider-Man" franchises, it's now reported that the upcoming movie will also bring back a superhero from Marvel's TV series.

According to Murphy's Multiverse, Charlie Cox, who starred as the titular character on Netflix's "Daredevil", is set to reprise the role in the Tom Holland-starring movie. He played blind lawyer Matt Murdock and his vigilante alter ego on the show from 2015 until it got canceled after three seasons in 2018.

Back in April, there had been a fan theory that Cox could possibly show up in "Spider-Man 3" as Matt Murdock, who offers Holland's Peter Parker legal counsel after his secret identity was basically outed to the world in "Spider-Man: Far From Home". However, the actor denied any involvement in the upcoming movie at the time, telling ComicBook.com, "I hadn't heard those rumors, but it's certainly not with my Daredevil. I'm not involved in it. If that's true, it's not with me. It's with another actor."

Cox, however, admitted that he's interested in making an MCU debut at one point in the future and teaming up with Holland. "Look, I had a great time. I'm so grateful I got to play that character as long as I did. Of course, I'd love to keep going. I'd love to be involved with it," he said.

"As a fan of the Marvel movies, I've loved the little stuff where they pop up here and there but because we were on Netflix, we weren't able to do as much for legal reasons, I don't know why," he weighed in on the complicated Netflix and Disney/Marvel deal. "But I love the idea of Jessica and Matt showing up in the background or Matt as a lawyer advising Peter Parker. That'd be really, really cool."

The rights to Daredevil and other characters that previously appeared on Netflix's series, including Jessica Jones, The Punisher, Iron Fist and Luke Cage, have recently returned to Disney and Marvel Studios though, making it possible for the studio to use any of these characters in "Spider-Man 3".

Meanwhile, Tobey Maguire's latest sighting has fueled speculation that he will be back as his version of the web-crawler in the "Far From Home" sequel. The actor was spotted visiting a costume shop for a fitting on Wednesday, December 9.

The Spider-Man of the Sam Raimi-directed trilogy dressed comfortably in a gray T-shirt under a navy blue puffer coat with black Nike shorts and black slides with black socks. He was wearing a face mask and carrying a water bottle as well as his cell phone when arriving at Eastern Costume.

Maguire's arrival for a costume fitting comes after it's reported that he was still in talks to reprise his role as Spider-Man in Marvel/Sony's "Spider-Man 3". Meanwhile, Andrew Garfield and Kirsten Dunst's deal to appear in the film has reportedly been sealed.

Garfield portrayed Peter Parker a.k.a. the web-crawler in 2012's "The Amazing Spider-Man" and its 2014 sequel. As for Dunst, she played Peter's love interest Mary Jane opposite Maguire in Raimi's "Spider-Man" trilogy. Both actors are reportedly set to reprise their respective role.

Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx are allegedly said to have sealed the deal to return as Doctor Octopus and Electro respectively, while other villains rumored to be featured in the film include Venom (Tom Hardy), Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin and Green Goblin.

"Spider-Man 3" is currently in production with Jon Watts serving behind the lens. Zendaya Coleman and Jacob Batalon are among the returning stars.