Lil Loaded 'Happy' to Be Home After Arrested for Allegedly Shooting His Friend

The rapper, known for his song '6locc 6a6y', updates his followers on Instagram with a post informing that he has been released after turning himself in on an outstanding murder warrant in November.

Dec 9, 2020

AceShowbiz - Lil Loaded has been released from jail after being arrested for alleged murder of his friend. The Dallas rapper, whose real name is Dashawn Robertson, shared the news via one of his latest posts on Instagram.

"Happy to tell y'all I BEEN HOME!!!!" he posted on Monday, December 7 along with a picture of his face down while he sat on a couch and flashed his two middle fingers to the camera.

The next day, Lil Loaded surprised his fans by announcing that he has some new music coming. "Surprise!! Criptape 6efo Christmas FRIDAY 12/11 issup!!!!PRE-SAVE IN MY BIO," he posted along with the album cover art and the track list.

Lil Loaded was charged with murder after being accused of gunning down his own friend, 18-year-old Khalia Walker, on October 25. According to police report, Lil Loaded, Khalia and a witness were outside the 20-year-old rapper's home in the 7200 block of Lost Canyon Drive, near the Cedar Ridge Preserve in southwestern Dallas' The Woods neighborhood, when Khalia's sister, who was inside, heard two gunshots.

She went outside and saw Lil Loaded and the witness standing over Khalia, who was lying wounded in the street. When cops showed up, they were informed that Khalia had been driven to a nearby hospital. Khalia, who had been shot in the torso with a rifle, died about two hours later at Methodist Charlton Medical Center.

Lil Loaded turned himself in on November 9 and was held in the Dallas County jail. His bail was initially set at $500,000, but later reduced to $75,000.

Lil Loaded then took to Instagram to maintain his innocence while mourning his friend death. "I appreciate all y'all support . They try to make u look guilty wen u innocent regardless .. we going to get pass this . Rip my brother love u," he posted last month along with his apparent mug shot.