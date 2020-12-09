 
 

'Clarice' First Trailer Offers Flashback to Haunting Moment From 'Silence of the Lambs'
In the 48-second long trailer for 'The Silence of the Lambs' TV sequel, Rebecca Breeds, who plays Clarice on the show, appears to be haunted by someone from the 1991 movie.

AceShowbiz - CBS has revealed the first trailer for "Clarice", a TV sequel to "The Silence of the Lambs". Arriving on Tuesday, December 8, the trailer hints that Clarice Starling (Rebecca Breeds) is still being haunted by the death of serial killer Buffalo Bill, who was played by Ted Levine in the 1991 movie.

The 48-second long video opens with requisite sad music while images of forests, rivers, sewer tunnels and other places flicker on the screen. Later, an image of Bill, who was shot to death by Clarice (Jodie Foster) in the movie, is glimpsed.

While the trailer shows Bill, it doesn't give any sign of presence of Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins in the film). He is the serial killer who helped Clarice catch Buffalo Bill, but he managed to escape himself.

"Clarice" is set in 1993, six months after the events of "The Silence of the Lambs". The new series will feature "a deep dive into the untold personal story of FBI Agent Clarice Starling as she returns to the field to pursue serial murderers and sexual predators while navigating the high stakes political world of Washington, D.C."

Breeds' Clarice is described as someone who is brilliant and vulnerable. Graduating Magna Cum Laude from UVA with a double major in Psych and Criminology, she draws monster and madmen to her with her bravery. Her challenging childhood leads her to her complex psychological makeup, while her drive comes from her desire to escape the burden of haunting family secrets.

Alex Kurtzman ("Star Trek: Discovery") and his frequent collaborator Jenny Lumet wrote and executive produce the series. In addition to Breeds, "Clarice" will star Kal Penn ("Designated Survivor"), Michael Cudlitz ("The Walking Dead"), Nick Sandow ("Orange Is the New Black"), Lucca De Oliveira ("SEAL Team") and Marnee Carpenter ("Criminal Minds") among others.

"Clarice" is scheduled to premiere on February 11, 2021 on CBS.

