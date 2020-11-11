Dallas Rapper Lil Loaded Surrenders for Murder of His Friend

Instagram Celebrity

The 20-year-old rapper, known for his song '6locc 6a6y', has turned himself in after an arrest warrant was issued for him for allegedly shooting and killing 18-year-old Khalia Walker.

AceShowbiz - Dallas rapper Lil Loaded has been arrested and charged for murder. The up-and-coming hip-hop artist, whose real name is Dashawn Robertson, turned himself in to police on Monday, November 9 at 6:04 P.M. on an outstanding murder warrant.

Lil Loaded is accused of gunning down his own friend, 18-year-old Khalia Walker. "He was booked in by the Dallas County sheriff's office, by one of our deputies," Public Information Officer Raul Reyna confirmed. He remained held in the Dallas County jail as of Tuesday. His bail was initially set at $500,000, but has been reduced to $75,000.

Lil Loaded allegedly shot and killed Khalia on October 25. Police received calls about a report of a shooting at the 20-year-old rapper's home in the 7200 block of Lost Canyon Drive, near the Cedar Ridge Preserve in southwestern Dallas' The Woods neighborhood at around 2:40 P.M. that day. When cops showed up, they were informed that Khalia had been driven to a nearby hospital. Khalia, who had been shot in the torso with a rifle, died about two hours later at Methodist Charlton Medical Center.

According to an arrest-warrant affidavit, Lil Loaded, Khalia and a witness were outside the home when Khalia's sister, who was inside, heard two gunshots. She went outside and saw Lil Loaded and the witness standing over Khalia, who was lying wounded in the street. The sister called 911 to report the shooting and told police that Khalia's phone had a video capturing the shooting incident.

On the same day of his friend's death, Lil Loaded posted a video of his late pal. He seemingly mourned his friend's passing, writing in the caption, "So much love fa u they thought we had the same mama ima see u soon."

Lil Loaded began releasing music in 2019 and is best known for his songs "6locc 6a6y" and "6acc On The 6locc". In late last year, he unleashed a music video for his song "Out My Body", which garnered over 600,000 views in just over a week.