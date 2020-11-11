 
 

Dallas Rapper Lil Loaded Surrenders for Murder of His Friend

Dallas Rapper Lil Loaded Surrenders for Murder of His Friend
Instagram
Celebrity

The 20-year-old rapper, known for his song '6locc 6a6y', has turned himself in after an arrest warrant was issued for him for allegedly shooting and killing 18-year-old Khalia Walker.

  • Nov 11, 2020

AceShowbiz - Dallas rapper Lil Loaded has been arrested and charged for murder. The up-and-coming hip-hop artist, whose real name is Dashawn Robertson, turned himself in to police on Monday, November 9 at 6:04 P.M. on an outstanding murder warrant.

Lil Loaded is accused of gunning down his own friend, 18-year-old Khalia Walker. "He was booked in by the Dallas County sheriff's office, by one of our deputies," Public Information Officer Raul Reyna confirmed. He remained held in the Dallas County jail as of Tuesday. His bail was initially set at $500,000, but has been reduced to $75,000.

Lil Loaded allegedly shot and killed Khalia on October 25. Police received calls about a report of a shooting at the 20-year-old rapper's home in the 7200 block of Lost Canyon Drive, near the Cedar Ridge Preserve in southwestern Dallas' The Woods neighborhood at around 2:40 P.M. that day. When cops showed up, they were informed that Khalia had been driven to a nearby hospital. Khalia, who had been shot in the torso with a rifle, died about two hours later at Methodist Charlton Medical Center.

  See also...

According to an arrest-warrant affidavit, Lil Loaded, Khalia and a witness were outside the home when Khalia's sister, who was inside, heard two gunshots. She went outside and saw Lil Loaded and the witness standing over Khalia, who was lying wounded in the street. The sister called 911 to report the shooting and told police that Khalia's phone had a video capturing the shooting incident.

On the same day of his friend's death, Lil Loaded posted a video of his late pal. He seemingly mourned his friend's passing, writing in the caption, "So much love fa u they thought we had the same mama ima see u soon."

Lil Loaded began releasing music in 2019 and is best known for his songs "6locc 6a6y" and "6acc On The 6locc". In late last year, he unleashed a music video for his song "Out My Body", which garnered over 600,000 views in just over a week.

You can share this post!

Britney Spears' Father to Remain as Co-Conservator Despite Her Being 'Afraid' of Him

'The Voice' Recap: Battle Rounds Continue as One Singer Is Sent to Knockout
Related Posts
Lil Loaded Updates Fans From Hospital Bed After Being Shot

Lil Loaded Updates Fans From Hospital Bed After Being Shot

Most Read
Alex Trebek's Wife and Daughter Look Distraught in First Pics After His Passing
Celebrity

Alex Trebek's Wife and Daughter Look Distraught in First Pics After His Passing

Rita Ora and Doja Cat Serving Looks at 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards

Rita Ora and Doja Cat Serving Looks at 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards

NLE Choppa Claps Back After Called 'Crazy' for Claiming King Von's Spirit Visits Him

NLE Choppa Claps Back After Called 'Crazy' for Claiming King Von's Spirit Visits Him

Melania Trump Reportedly Can't Wait to Divorce Donald Trump After Leaving White House

Melania Trump Reportedly Can't Wait to Divorce Donald Trump After Leaving White House

Asian Doll Quits Social Media After Accused of Clout Chasing With King Von's Death

Asian Doll Quits Social Media After Accused of Clout Chasing With King Von's Death

Does Asian Doll Blame King Von's Friends for His Death? Find Out His Last Words

Does Asian Doll Blame King Von's Friends for His Death? Find Out His Last Words

Lori Harvey Avoids Jail Time for Hit-And-Run Case With 2 Years Probation

Lori Harvey Avoids Jail Time for Hit-And-Run Case With 2 Years Probation

Eva Longoria Clarifies After Accused of Taking Credit From Black Women for Biden Win

Eva Longoria Clarifies After Accused of Taking Credit From Black Women for Biden Win

50 Cent Warns T.I. Over Post About Gang Beefs in Atlanta Following King Von's Death

50 Cent Warns T.I. Over Post About Gang Beefs in Atlanta Following King Von's Death

Gleb Savchenko Denies Chrishell Stause Affair Rumors After Wife Openly Accuses Him of Cheating

Gleb Savchenko Denies Chrishell Stause Affair Rumors After Wife Openly Accuses Him of Cheating

'Let's Stay Together' Star Bert Belasco Dead of Possible Aneurysm While Quarantining in Hotel

'Let's Stay Together' Star Bert Belasco Dead of Possible Aneurysm While Quarantining in Hotel

Kerry Washington Calls Eva Longoria 'Fighter for All Women' Amid Backlash Over Black Voters Remarks

Kerry Washington Calls Eva Longoria 'Fighter for All Women' Amid Backlash Over Black Voters Remarks

Kate Moss Denies Engagement Rumors Despite Getting a Diamond Ring From Boyfriend

Kate Moss Denies Engagement Rumors Despite Getting a Diamond Ring From Boyfriend