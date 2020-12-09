KJ Apa Shares Rare PDA Pic With Girlfriend Clara Berry in Birthday Tribute

WENN/Instagram/Adriana M. Barraza Celebrity

The Archie Andrews of 'Riverdale' wishes the French and Victoria's Secret model a happy birthday via Instagram Stories with a photo of the pair cuddling up in the bathroom.

AceShowbiz - KJ Apa is giving his social media followers a sweet treat. Having been known for being relatively private over his romance with Clara Berry, the Archie Andrews depicter on "Riverdale" shared a rare PDA-filled picture of him and his girlfriend in a birthday tribute.

The 23-year-old actor took to his Instagram Story on Monday, December 7 to celebrate the Victoria's Secret model's 27th milestone. Alongside the snap of them cuddling up in the bathroom, he simply wrote, "Happy birthday my love [two red heart emojis] @clara.berry."

KJ Apa wished his girlfriend Clara Berry a happy birthday.

Clara herself expressed her gratitude to those wishing her a happy birthday via her own Instagram account. Posting several images of herself in a colorful bikini, she stated, "Thank you so much for all your beautiful birthday wishes! It melts my heart to see all the love you sent me for my special day. Gig up for all my Sagittarius!"

While the pair rarely shared each other's photos on social media, the "I Still Believe" actor put out a series of Instagram pictures that displayed his girlfriend posing naked in front of a scenic view. "There's nowhere else," the New Zealand native wrote in the accompaniment of the August post.

KJ sparked romance rumors with Clara back in December 2019 when he started liking her Instagram posts. Months later, in February 2020, he confirmed their relationship with a now-deleted picture of him kissing the 27-year-old beauty while sitting on a garden chair.

Prior to dating Clara, KJ was romantically linked to his "I Still Believe" co-star Brittany Robertson. In June 2019, the rumored couple were spotted holding hands, cuddling and kissing when attending a Comic-Con party in San Diego.

In March, Brittany spoke up about her teaming up with KJ again in the 2020's romance movie. "I couldn't have done it with anyone but him, honestly," she told Us Weekly. "It was nice having a previously established relationship, in terms of just our working relationship and knowing how we work and then just being comfortable with one another."

"There was no part of us, like, 'What's your family life like? What's your favorite color?' We didn't have to get to know each other at all," she added. "We were just able to trust each other and experience and support each other to make the best product."