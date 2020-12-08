 
 

Kristin Cavallari Packing on PDA With New Beau Jeff Dye in Cabo Getaway

Kristin Cavallari Packing on PDA With New Beau Jeff Dye in Cabo Getaway
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County' alum and the comedian are clearly all over each other as they're spotted kissing and hugging during their tropical vacation in Mexico.

  • Dec 8, 2020

AceShowbiz - Kristin Cavallari is adding more fuel to rumors of her possible romance with Jeff Dye. Nearly two months after she was spotted being touchy feely with the comedian, the "Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County" alum was caught on camera once again packing some PDA with him. This time, it was during a Cabo San Lucas getaway.

The 33-year-old TV personality and the "Better Late Than Never" star were photographed hugging and kissing passionately by the poolside as they soaked up the sun during their tropical vacation in Mexico. A number of photos obtained by Daily Mail additionally captured them dancing across the pool deck.

The pictures, which were said to be taken on Sunday, December 6, saw the former star of "The Hills" rocking a hot pink, yellow and orange bikini. Her rumored boyfriend, on the other hand, showed off his toned figure by going shirtless and sporting only dark board shorts. The lovebirds completed their looks with dark sunglasses.

The sighting came a little over one month after Kristin and Jeff were seen enjoying a night out in the Fulton Market district in Chicago. An eyewitness later informed E! News about the October outing, "I saw Kristin yesterday afternoon. She was very smiley and giggly and walked right past me and my friends."

  See also...

"She was with a guy and walked into the Hoxton Hotel and was escorted to the rooftop," the onlooker added. "They were alone together. She was definitely super flirty and giggly with him as they were walking."

Despite photos of them kissing, a source told TMZ that there was nothing serious happening between the two. The insider added that the mother of three was just having fun and was not looking for a boyfriend in the wake of her split from her husband, former NFL player Jay Cutler.

While Kristin and Jeff have yet to confirm their romance, a source told Us Weekly in November that "Kristin and Jeff's relationship is super hot and fiery right now." The source continued, "They're very into each other and Jeff is so obsessed with her. … [Jeff] thinks he's so lucky to be spending time with her. He loves that she owns who she is and admires her success."

Kristin and Jay called it quits in April after almost seven years of marriage. Together, the former couple share three children, 8-year-old Camden, 6-year-old Jaxon and 4-year-old Saylor.

You can share this post!

James Harden's Mom Defends His No-Show at Rockets Camp After Partying in Las Vegas

Shooting Breaks Out at A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's Birthday Party
Related Posts
Kristin Cavallari Makes A Post About Happiness After Jay Cutler Hangs Out With Shannon Ford

Kristin Cavallari Makes A Post About Happiness After Jay Cutler Hangs Out With Shannon Ford

Kristin Cavallari Treats Fans to Rare Photos of Daughter on Her 5th Birthday

Kristin Cavallari Treats Fans to Rare Photos of Daughter on Her 5th Birthday

Kristin Cavallari and Jeff Dye Are 'Inseparable' After Shocking Makeout Session

Kristin Cavallari and Jeff Dye Are 'Inseparable' After Shocking Makeout Session

Kristin Cavallari and Ex Jay Cutler Reunite to Celebrate Halloween With Kids

Kristin Cavallari and Ex Jay Cutler Reunite to Celebrate Halloween With Kids

Most Read
Wendy Williams Reportedly Mourns Death of Her Mother
Celebrity

Wendy Williams Reportedly Mourns Death of Her Mother

Jennifer Garner Recreates 'Alias' Swimming Pool Scene to Celebrate Ten Million Followers

Jennifer Garner Recreates 'Alias' Swimming Pool Scene to Celebrate Ten Million Followers

'Laverne and Shirley' Star David Lander Dies in LA Hospital at Age 73

'Laverne and Shirley' Star David Lander Dies in LA Hospital at Age 73

Lily Collins Admits to Have Missed Signs Charlie McDowell Was About to Make His Marriage Proposal

Lily Collins Admits to Have Missed Signs Charlie McDowell Was About to Make His Marriage Proposal

A$AP Rocky's Alleged Other Women Blast Rihanna Amid Dating Rumors

A$AP Rocky's Alleged Other Women Blast Rihanna Amid Dating Rumors

Krystal Nielson on Getting Pregnant While Still Married to Chris Randone: It's 'Scary'

Krystal Nielson on Getting Pregnant While Still Married to Chris Randone: It's 'Scary'

Cara Delevingne Left a Share of $4.6 Million by Late Godmother

Cara Delevingne Left a Share of $4.6 Million by Late Godmother

Jayda Cheaves Appears to Confirm Lil Baby Paid a Porn Star for Sex Despite His Denial

Jayda Cheaves Appears to Confirm Lil Baby Paid a Porn Star for Sex Despite His Denial

Celebrities' Hilarious Stories of Parenting Struggles

Celebrities' Hilarious Stories of Parenting Struggles

Neil Patrick Harris Treats Trivia Fans to Board Game for One

Neil Patrick Harris Treats Trivia Fans to Board Game for One

Larsa Pippen Slammed Over Praying for the Broken-Hearted Post Amid Malik Beasley Dating Scandal

Larsa Pippen Slammed Over Praying for the Broken-Hearted Post Amid Malik Beasley Dating Scandal

Larsa Pippen Asks People to Not Judge Her Amid Malik Beasley Dating Scandal

Larsa Pippen Asks People to Not Judge Her Amid Malik Beasley Dating Scandal

Bad Bunny Feels 'Perfect' After Testing Negative for Covid-19

Bad Bunny Feels 'Perfect' After Testing Negative for Covid-19