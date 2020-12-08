 
 

Shooting Breaks Out at A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's Birthday Party

New Jersey Township of Teaneck Police Chief Glenn O'Reilly confirms that one person was shot in the Sunday incident, though he doesn't reveal the identity of the victim.

  • Dec 8, 2020

AceShowbiz - A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's birthday party took a dangerous turn. It was reported a shooting broke out at the party, which took place on Sunday, December 6 at nightclub RAIN in New Jersey, with a victim being rushed to the nearby hospital.

In a video that circulated online, the rapper's entourage could be seen rear-ending a bystander's Mercedes Benz in front of the nightclub. That prompted an altercation between A Boogie's entourage and the car owner although insurance information was being traded. It quickly escalated to a shooting with one being injured.

"My car was parked right in front of the club and then the rapper, I believe his name is A Boogie Wit A Hoodie, his team rear ended my car," the owner of the Mercedes Benz claimed. "We were about to exchange insurance information. Following that, there were a couple of fights which I witnessed and next thing you know you hear gunshots."

New Jersey Township of Teaneck Police Chief Glenn O'Reilly confirmed that one person was shot in the incident. However, he didn't reveal the identity of the victim. "One person was hit and transported to Hackensack University Medical Center," O'Reilly shared, adding that "the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening at this time."

A Boogie has yet to address the matter.

The shooting aside, A Boogie and his partner Ella Bands welcomed their second child, a baby boy, together back in June. The "Numbers" hitmaker announced on Instagram, sharing the first picture of the newborn.

"MY BOY HERE," he wrote along with a pic of him standing on the staircase which railing was decorated with white, blue and silver balloons. He was clearly happy as he made horn signs with a baby stroller, with the little man inside, being seen at the end of the staircase.

The second slide, meanwhile, saw Ella cradling the baby boy as she's lying in hospital bed. The "Look Back at It" spitter further detailed his son's measurements in the third slide which featured a photo of a monitor stating, "My weight is... 8 lb 15 oz."

